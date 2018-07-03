RadioandMusic
Badshah makes this dancer play drums on 'Dil Hai Hindustani 2'

MUMBAI: The second season of singing reality show Dil Hai Hindustani Season 2 is a rage, even prior to going live this month. The show has some catchy elements to keep you glued to the television sets.

Word has it that recently Badshah had requested Raghav to play drums for the audience on one of the episodes of the show. Raghav is a well-known dancer in the industry, but little did anyone know about his musical skills.

Sankalp Khetwal, a contestant from the show was Raghav’s batchmate during college days. They had performed together in a band group for the annual day. No one except Sankalp, knew to handle instruments and the entire performance turned out to be super funny. On hearing this incident, Badshah wanted a recap of the performance and wanted to see Raghav playing drums, which he did.

Recollecting previous memories, Raghav revealed, “I was so happy that I could jam again with Sankalp, I knew nothing about drums that time and wanted to be on the stage anyhow. But, this time, it was even worse and everyone including the judges was laughing hard. I have even promised Badshah bhai that I shall play again especially for him the next time whenever we sit together.”

The show will be hosted by Mukti Mohan and Raghav Juyal and judged by popular names Sunidhi Chauhan, Badshah and Pritam. People are waiting to watch the trio judge the much talked about reality show.

For more updates on Dil Hai Hindustani 2, coming soon only on Star Plus, keep reading Radioandmusic.com. The show would be airing on Star Plus from 7 July 2018.

