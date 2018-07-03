Armaan records in Konkan; has Odia, Assamese, Theth Punjabi on wishlist

MUMBAI: Indian singers these days are not restricted to Hindi, but have begun tapping the local languages of the country too. But, Armaan Malik is that one singer, who in spite of singing in major Indian languages, feels that some are still untouched by him.

Armaan’s latest recording happens to be in Konkan, one of the languages used in the west coast of India. The song is yet-to-be-released, but, the 22-year-old wants to sing in all the regionals of the country.

Speaking about the same, he said, “I have sung in many regional languages, while now I just have Odia, Assamese and Theth Punjabi left. I would love to sing in them and Kashmiri as well.”

“Rest, I think I have covered, almost, every major language, except of course the micro ones. I may not have sung in them because we have so many languages in our country,” he added.

The singer has sung songs in languages like Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, and Kannada for which he won a Film Fare Award also.

Before concluding, the Bol Do Na Zara singer also shared his upcoming projects, saying, “Now that Ghar Se Nikalte Hai went so well, I think it is time to come up with another single. I might take a genre like a dance number or something, which is still under thinking process.”

“Some great film projects with A-list stars are also on. Hopefully, that should be out by September or October,” Armaan signed off.