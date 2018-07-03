100 million views for 'Oh Humsafar'; Tony Kakkar credits Neha-Himansh

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar’s latest single Oh Humsafar recently crossed 100 million views on YouTube. Featuring Neha along with rumoured boyfriend Himansh Kohli, the song became one of the biggest romantic numbers of 2018.

Tony Kakkar, who has composed music of the song, says, “I am very happy that Oh Humsafar has crossed 100 million views. The credit goes to the superb chemistry between Neha and Himansh in the song.”

“The success of Oh Humsafar is close to my heart because it is another hit song of mine with my sister Neha. I am also happy because this is my second song to cross 100 million views this year after Coca Cola Tu,” he added.

The lyrics of Oh Humsafar are penned by Manoj Muntashir. The song is produced by T-Series.

Meanwhile, Tony and Neha’s reprised version of Mile Ho Tum became the second song to enter 400 million views on YouTube this year. The brother-sister duo has always created magic, whenever they collaborated for a song.

