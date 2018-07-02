There are times when the song release is doubtful: Supriyaa Pathak

MUMBAI: Supriyaa Pathak, who came into limelight with SA RE GA MA PA, has made her way to Sanju, for which she’s rendered her vocals along with Papon and Ranbir Kapoor.

Supriyaa, whose first love is folk music and Bollywood is where she wants to be, shares, “The experience was amazing as we associated with people like Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, and many others. Also, we have watched their films growing up and especially this association made me feel so good, as I have got the fruit of my hard-work."

She further added, "The song Bolta Hain Bas Ho Gaya wasn’t the same in its earlier stages, from the scratch there were many changes that were done. Also, we have made a few changes in the situations given by Rajkumar Hirani sir. There were situations where you’re in doubts whether the song would release or not. More than working on the song, the topic on whether the song would release or not, was ‘a roller coaster ride’. After a few changes, the idea was freezed to shoot the video, while it was quite an enjoyable experience.”

"Vikram Montrose mentored me for this song. He not only guided me but actually taught me persistence. He is always motivating towards me. One thing I have learnt from him is to never give up. Just dwell in the possibility and give your 100 percent," shares Pathak on her experience of working with Vikram Montrose.

Supriyaa Pathak has been a part of a lot of independent music with the likes of Jubin Nautiyal and more. She has also performed at various stage shows with Arijit Singh.

Supriyaa Pathak who will now be heard in Baba Bolta Hai Bas Ho Gaya from Sanju speaks about her upcoming projects as she says, “I have a few films lined up also planned up a few singles as well. Also, I will have a web series in which I am working as a music director.”