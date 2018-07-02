RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Jul 2018 20:24 |  By RnMTeam

There are times when the song release is doubtful: Supriyaa Pathak

MUMBAI: Supriyaa Pathak, who came into limelight with SA RE GA MA PA, has made her way to Sanju, for which she’s rendered her vocals along with Papon and Ranbir Kapoor.

Supriyaa, whose first love is folk music and Bollywood is where she wants to be, shares, “The experience was amazing as we associated with people like Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, and many others. Also, we have watched their films growing up and especially this association made me feel so good, as I have got the fruit of my hard-work."

She further added, "The song Bolta Hain Bas Ho Gaya wasn’t the same in its earlier stages, from the scratch there were many changes that were done. Also, we have made a few changes in the situations given by Rajkumar Hirani sir. There were situations where you’re in doubts whether the song would release or not. More than working on the song, the topic on whether the song would release or not, was ‘a roller coaster ride’. After a few changes, the idea was freezed to shoot the video, while it was quite an enjoyable experience.”

"Vikram Montrose mentored me for this song. He not only guided me but actually taught me persistence. He is always motivating towards me. One thing I have learnt from him is to never give up. Just dwell in the possibility and give your 100 percent," shares Pathak on her experience of working with Vikram Montrose.

Supriyaa Pathak has been a part of a lot of independent music with the likes of Jubin Nautiyal and more. She has also performed at various stage shows with Arijit Singh.

Supriyaa Pathak who will now be heard in Baba Bolta Hai Bas Ho Gaya from Sanju speaks about her upcoming projects as she says, “I have a few films lined up also planned up a few singles as well. Also, I will have a web series in which I am working as a music director.”

Tags
Supriyaa Paathak SaReGaMaPa Vikram Montrose Sanju Rajkumar Hirani Bollywood Sandesh Shandilya Jubin Nautiyal Baba Bolta Hai Bas Ho Gaya
Related news
News | 02 Jul 2018

Birthday Special: Shirley Setia songs that stole hearts!

MUMBAI: Shirley Setia, famous as the queen of covers turns a year older today. From New Zealand to India, the singer has gained millions of followers. After being discovered as a YouTube sensation, the singer managed to hop onto Bollywood with her debut song for A Gentlemen.

read more
News | 30 Jun 2018

Ali Zafar hopes for his first Pakistani film releases to make a mark in India

MUMBAI: Pakistani singing sensation Ali Zafar made a promising acting debut in India with the Bollywood film Tere Bin Laden in 2010. He went on to show his acting skills in Indian films, including some backed by the popular banner Yash Raj Films (YRF).

read more
News | 26 Jun 2018

Everyone now has opinion on music creation: Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Nigam feels that nowadays everyone, irrespective of knowledge has an opinion on creating music which was not the case in the 1960s and 70s.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2018

Someone is watching over me-says Shashwat Singh as he sings his next song with A R Rahman

MUMBAI: To be chosen by a legendary music composer over and over as a voice for his creation is a sign of true talent. How else Shashwat Singh would be chosen by the Mozart of Madras for the multiple times?  It is only talent and unique voice quality. “I am blessed and honoured.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2018

I like unfamiliar situations: Vishal Dadlani

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani says that he likes unfamiliar situations and challenges. For him, the only thing that makes him happy is to do things that he has not done before.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
I wanted my radio to be bigger than a conventional radio: Rahoul Bhaargava founder Creative Antenna

MUMBAI: “The pessimist complains about the wind; the optimist expects it to change; the realist read more

News
9X Jalwa conducts a multi-city activation across media agencies for brand campaign

MUMBAI: 9X Jalwa, the Channel for forever hits by 9X Media Pvt.read more

News
Shemaroo Filmi Gaane brought music lovers across the world closer

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited brought music lovers together from across the world on thread more

Press Releases
Sony Music Entertainment/Legacy Recordings sign exclusive distribution deal with Prince Estate

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment and the Estate of Prince Rogers Nelson have inked an exclusive read more

Press Releases
BIG FM Announces Season 5 of 'Yaadon Ka Idiot Box' with Neelesh Misra

MUMBAI:  BIG FM brings back Yaadon Ka Idiot Box with Neelesh Misra – an iconic show tharead more

top# 5 articles

1
There are times when the song release is doubtful: Supriyaa Pathak

MUMBAI: Supriyaa Pathak, who came into limelight with SA RE GA MA PA, has made her way to Sanju, for which she’s rendered her vocals along with...read more

2
Indians do not promote Rajasthani music like other genres: Swaraag Band

MUMBAI: With rock, jazz, hip-hop and EDM gaining popularity among the audience, the local Indian traditional music has taken a back seat to fill up...read more

3
Axwell & Ingrosso’s new single, 'Dancing Alone' ft. Rømans is out today

MUMBAI: Astralwerks releases the new single from Axwell & Ingrosso Dancing Alone featuring RØMANS. The Swedish duo – whose songs have racked up...read more

4
Birthday Special: Shirley Setia songs that stole hearts!

MUMBAI: Shirley Setia, famous as the queen of covers turns a year older today. From New Zealand to India, the singer has gained millions of followers...read more

5
Erick Morillo delivers brand new Andrew Cole collab 'Cocoon'

MUMBAI: Platinum-selling DJ and producer Erick Morillo has unveiled his latest release, ‘Cocoon’, a club-ready production made in collaboration with...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group