MB music is for the artist, by the artist: Meet Bros

MUMBAI: Popular for their party numbers, Bollywood’s music composer duo, Meet Bros recently launched their music label, MB Music. The brothers collaborated with Kanika Kapoor for the first single, Nachdi Firangi, produced under their label.

Speaking about MB Music, Harmeet said, “It is more like a music channel. Youth needs more platforms to release their music and they do not know about the business of music. Since, we have been here for 20 years; we understand the pain of the artist. The tagline of the channel itself says - MB music is for the artist and by the artist.”

To this, Manmeet added, “It is also driven by the fact that we came to Mumbai for independent music before we got into movies. But, our first love was always independent music. There is a lot of unheard music that people haven’t heard from us apart from the romantic side. This is because mostly movie makers approach us with a requirement of party songs. We, therefore, want to bring our music forward. MB Music is where people will get to hear our best melodies.

Meet Bros who have sung Nachdi Firangi along with Kanika Kapoor, revealed that she was the one, who insisted them to do more singles.

On this Manmeet said, “We were busy with our film assignments and Kanika got after our lives as she said, ‘Why aren’t you doing singles? While people need to hear more of you, singers need your music in their own singles. If you keep giving all your work to films, who would support them? You also have to stand by those artists, who need your music, starting with me as I need your music for my single.’ We were like, why not!”

“She also insisted us to open our own music label and start releasing music. This is because the big labels are busy and we artists need to release songs regularly. So we started thinking about it and the idea of MB Music came up,” told Manmeet from the Meet Bros, who recently

Nachdi Firangi, which is a dance number, features the gorgeous Elli AvrRam, Meet Bros and Kanika Kapoor and is shot in a party set-up.

On being asked, if they would collaborate with different artists, the brothers told, “Absolutely, we will be collaborating with various artists. Recently, we collaborated with Deep Money, a new comer for Heeriye.”

There is a trend to collaborate with Bollywood celebs for a single. When asked if they would also team-up with B’town celebs, Manmeet told, “We will eventually collaborate with Bollywood stars.”

“We had earlier collaborated with Sonakshi Sinha and Tiger Shroff for,” he further mentioned.

Shedding light on their future plans, Harmeet said, “We are planning to release one single every month. Primarily, romantic and party numbers will be on our hit list because they are driven by public demand. We want to give people what they want.”

Nachdi Firangi has crossed over eight million views on YouTube.