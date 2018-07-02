Armaan Malik excited about Gig City performance

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s melodious voice Armaan Malik will be performing a live concert on-air which will be heard by fans around the country. There will also be an on-ground activity. This concert is in association with Radio City’s Gig City.

“I will be performing for the blind children on 3 July at ‘Happy Home and School for Blind’. It is called ‘Kaano Se Dekho Aur Dil Se Suno Concert’. Here I will perform unplugged versions of songs like Main Raho, Bol Do Na Zara and will also take requests from the children,” said Armaan.

He added, “I think it is a beautiful concept because you don’t need to see what is happening while you can feel it. The initiative connected with me and I am glad to be associated with it.”

Watch the tweet by Radio City below:

Experience the theatre of mind with Radio City as @ArmaanMalik22 performs LIVE at Happy Home and School For The Blind..

Stay Tuned to know more.. #KaanoSeDekho pic.twitter.com/0Vzrb76tSW — Radio City (@radiocityindia) June 28, 2018

This is Radio City’s third season of GIG City. Armaan Malik, Neeti Mohan, Monali Thakur, Sukhwinder Singh and Sachin-Jigar are a part of this season. The idea of the concept is to reach out to fans across the country.

There are certain singers chosen every year and the list this year has names like.