News |  30 Jun 2018 14:52 |  By RnMTeam

Shweta Tripathi gets married to rapper Chaitanya Sharma in Goa

MUMBAI: Masaan actress Shweta Tripathi got married to rapper Chaitanya Sharma aka SlowCheeta in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa.

The couple got married in a traditional ceremony on Friday evening at a resort in Goa. It was attended by their close relatives and friends.

"We walked seven circles around a fire with our closest people around to make sure heaven keeps us together for the rest of our lives. It doesn't get better than this," the couple said in a joint statement. 

Shweta looked vibrant on her wedding day in a custom-made ensemble from Papa Don't Preach. The wedding's theme was done keeping in mind their love story. The wedding was thematically designed by Devika Narain.

The couple will be hosting a pool and pajama party on Saturday. 

On the work front, Shweta will be next seen web-series Mirzapur, film Cargo. And Chaitnya will star in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

(Source: IANS)

