Shashaa Tirupati's tribute to Mohd Rafi and R. D. Burman

MUMBAI: Singers from the 60’s and 70’s era have been inspiring for many singers. They have also been one of the reasons for singers today to take up this profession.

Similarly, singer Shasha Tirupati who has given hits for movies like Half Girlfriend, Mom, Ok Jaanu is highly inspired by such legends who have created wonders with music.

In honour of her inspiration Mohammad Rafi Sahab, Shashaa gave a tribute to him by singing his song Zindagi Bhar Nahi.

Watch the video here:

Also two days ago on R. D. Burman’s birthday, the singer shot a small video on a moving two-wheeler, singing Pancham Da’s famous song Aao Na and wishing the legend on his 79th birth anniversary.

Watch the video on Shashaa’s instagram profile below: