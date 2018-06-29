RadioandMusic
News |  29 Jun 2018

The genie behind the magical singing in Disney's Aladdin Musical revealed!

MUMBAI: If you are planning to watch Disney's Broadway Aladdin, you should note that the songs are sung live by the actors in the play and it's not a playback. Yes, it is true and this has come true because of the Voice coach of Broadway, Suzanne D'Mello.

Revealing the same, Suzanne, says, "Lot of people who have seen the play thought that it was a playback. In fact, a few days ago, even Madhuri Dixit, who had called me for something, was shocked on learning that the songs in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast were are sung live and not lip-synched.”

Being a voice coach was indeed a challenge for the lady, who has been in the industry for over 25 years now. "It was challenging because Aladdin has star-cast with strong actors. Except for Kira (the girl who plays the role of Jasmine), nobody was familiar with Broadway singing. But it's their hard work and my training that people don't believe its live singing. And, this according to me is the biggest compliment", continues Suzzane.

Despite not being a Broadway artiste, Suzanne has pulled off an amazing job as the Voice coach of the play. On this, Suzzane, who became a known face with the popular song, Mahiya from Awaarapan, says, "That’s because I understand theatre and I understand the art of performance.”

The voice coach for Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast also shares her trick for a good performance, saying, "When you are performing on stage, you are having a conversation with the audience. The performer always has to remember that."

Apart from being a Voice coach, Suzzane is currently working on her solo album. She signs off, saying, "It is a bunch of singles for the audience. I am working with many composers. I want to revise the way RandB is seen in India."

Besides, Suzanne has lent her voice to a large number of songs both for Bollywood and other regional film industries. She has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry including AR Rahman, Pritam, Sajid Wajid, Salim-Sulaiman, Anu Malik, Bappi Lahiri, Vishal-Shekhar and others. She has also crooned for jingles and independent projects.

Having debuted in 2006, with the song, Khalish from the movie, Chocolate, Suzzane’s collaboration with AR Rahman for various projects including Slumdog Millionaire put Suzanne’s voice on the international map. She was also a part of AR’s Jai Ho Tour. Suzanne is also the vocal producer and arranger for India's popular cappella group, Ragaa Tripping.

Suzzane D'Mello Disney Aladdin AR Rahman Pritam Sajid Wajid Salim-Sulaiman Anu Malik Bappi Lahiri Vishal-Shekhar Mahiya Slumdog Millionaire Jai Ho Tour Ragaa Tripping
