editorial
News |  29 Jun 2018 18:40 |  By RnMTeam

Oops! Mika Singh accidentally tags wrong 'Geeta' on Twitter

MUMBAI: King of Pop Mika Singh recently goofed up on Twitter while making an announcement. The excited singer was sharing news about his upcoming Sab TV show, India Ke Mast Kalandar, where he will be on the judge panel along with choreographer Geeta Kapoor.

While mentioning Geeta in the post, the singer accidentally tagged Bollywood actress Geeta Basra.

Check out the tweet below:

Later, on realising his mistake, the 404 Volt singer posted another tweet, tagging the right Geeta Kapoor in the post. Here is the new post:

Besides, Geeta Kapoor also shared a picture of the promotional episode for the show.

India Ke Mast Kalandar is a platform to showcase unique talent and showcase some strange traits. Mika Singh will be on his favourite channel Sab TV with Geeta Kapoor. This will make an interesting judging panel where a musician and a choreographer will come together for a new venture, hosted by Sumeet Raghavan.

Tags
India Ke Mast Kalandar Mika Singh Geeta Kapoor Twitter SAB TV 404 Volt Sumeet Raghavan
