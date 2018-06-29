RadioandMusic
News |  29 Jun 2018 17:44 |  By RnMTeam

Marshmello, Juicy J, Arthur release sign language video

MUMBAI : Music lovers can now sing along with their hands to electronic dance music producer and DJ Marshmello, rapper Juicy J and singer James Arthurs song You can cry.

They have released a sign language video that amassed 250,000 views within hours of its release on Thursday, read a statement.

The song features vocals from Arthur and Juicy J over a slow ballad beat.

Starring model Nyeisha Prince, who in the entire video, uses sign language to interpret the lyrics.

This special edition sign language video was created to cater to the hearing impaired.

(Source: IANS)

DJ Marshmello Juicy J James Arthurs Nyeisha Prince
