News |  29 Jun 2018 11:38 |  By RnMTeam

Jennifer Lopez's daughter in talks to land a book deal

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez's daughter has inherited her mother's entrepreneurial spirit and creativity as is soon going to land a book deal.

The singer, 48, shared a sweet video of herself and daughter, Emme, on her Instagram Story Thursday in which she and the 10-year-old were seen riding in a car together on their way to a very important business meeting, reports people.com.

"It's a very special day. Emme and I are off to our very first book publishers meeting for an idea Emme had for a book," Lopez told fans.

While one meeting might be more than enough for most people, the aspiring author had several lined up that day.

"We're excited - we have three meetings today," Lopez revealed. The caption in the video read, "Emme's first meeting."

The Dinero singer also shared a photo of her daughter holding up a binder with her book idea with the title Lord Help Me! written across it. Lopez added the hashtag #lordhelpme.

The Shades Of Blue actress shares Emme and her twin brother, Maximilian, with ex-husband and singer Marc Anthony.

The two separated in 2014, and although they are no longer together, the two continue to support each other and their children.

(Source: IANS)

Jennifer Lopez Emme Instagram Dinero Lord Help Me! Shades of Blue
