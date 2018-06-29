Backstreet Boys surprise fans in elevator

MUMBAI: Members of the Backstreet Boys pop group surprised their fans with an elevator sing-along of their classic hit songs.



They gave unknowing fans the ride of their lives during a visit to the TRL studios, surprising MTV employees for a segment dubbed TRelevator, reports people.com.



Brian Littrell started off the prank, riding the elevator solo when three women enter wearing Backstreet Boys shirts - and immediately recognize the band member. They exchange a few words, but the women really start to lose it when Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson get on a few floors later.



Not long after, A.J McLean and Nick Carter catch a ride, and cluing the girls in that they're part of a staged gag.



Another woman enters the elevator shortly after, immediately exclaiming, "Oh my God! What is happening?"



After some encouragement from their fan, the entire group belted out their classic I Want It That Way.



But they weren't the only fans to experience the shocking private concert. The Backstreet Boys welcomed many fans to join them in the cramped space - where they performed more of their best-known hits like Everybody (Backstreet's back) and As Long As You Love Me.

(Source: IANS)