'Zingaat' from 'Dhadak' fails to match original song!

MUMBAI: The most awaited song of the year Zingaat from the upcoming Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor starrer, Dhadak is already out, and the audience responses are buzzing. With the song being the talk of the town, folks have already started comparing the two tracks.

Well, it’s quite a topic of comparison as Dhadak has been the original adaptation of the song with the same title from the popular Marathi movie Sairaat. When a movie like this is made, certain topics are in the eyes of people.

Same is the case with Dhadak’s recent release Zingaat. With its release, came a lot of pointers of discussion about how the song has tried to match the essence of the original version.

The viewers have been quite curious about these two new faces Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor and also if they have tried to match the Sairaat version of the song.

While Dhadak’s Zingaat trends at number one on YouTube, let’s check whether the song would trend in the hearts of people lifelong too?

The makers have put in a lot of effort, no doubt on the main leads and their costumes scream a lot about their character. Music adapted has well suited, but on the lyrics front, the track takes a turn off. The lyrics could have been more expressive, thus shouldering the song. As the music is already an adaption, at least the makers could have made lyrics, the ‘hero’ element.

If you observe the original Marathi version of Zingaat, you would witness the track also focusing on its backdrop in terms of those dance moves of the people around. This is a big miss in the present Zingaat remake. Thus, the song seems like the dubbed version of the original song. Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics seem a big flop in the remake, which is also composed and sung by Ajay-Atul. Do you agree with us?