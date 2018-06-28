RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Jun 2018 16:32 |  By RnMTeam

'Zingaat' from 'Dhadak' fails to match original song!

MUMBAI: The most awaited song of the year Zingaat from the upcoming Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor starrer, Dhadak is already out, and the audience responses are buzzing. With the song being the talk of the town, folks have already started comparing the two tracks.

Well, it’s quite a topic of comparison as Dhadak has been the original adaptation of the song with the same title from the popular Marathi movie Sairaat. When a movie like this is made, certain topics are in the eyes of people.

Same is the case with Dhadak’s recent release Zingaat. With its release, came a lot of pointers of discussion about how the song has tried to match the essence of the original version.

Click here to view the song:

Original version:

The viewers have been quite curious about these two new faces Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor and also if they have tried to match the Sairaat version of the song.

While Dhadak’s Zingaat trends at number one on YouTube, let’s check whether the song would trend in the hearts of people lifelong too?

The makers have put in a lot of effort, no doubt on the main leads and their costumes scream a lot about their character. Music adapted has well suited, but on the lyrics front, the track takes a turn off.  The lyrics could have been more expressive, thus shouldering the song. As the music is already an adaption, at least the makers could have made lyrics, the ‘hero’ element.

If you observe the original Marathi version of Zingaat, you would witness the track also focusing on its backdrop in terms of those dance moves of the people around. This is a big miss in the present Zingaat remake. Thus, the song seems like the dubbed version of the original song. Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics seem a big flop in the remake, which is also composed and sung by Ajay-Atul. Do you agree with us?

Tags
Zingaat Dhadak Marathi Youtube Ishaan Khattar Janhvi Kapoor Ajay-Atul Amitabh Bhattacharya
Related news
News | 27 Jun 2018

'Heeriye' crosses 100 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: The foot-tapping party song, Heeriye from the Salman Khan starrer, Race 3, has crossed over 100 million views on YouTube. Featuring Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez in a party setup, the song is a rage among party goers. Watch the video here:

read more
News | 26 Jun 2018

'Soorma Anthem' trends at #1 on Twitter

MUMBAI: Soorma Anthem, an inspirational track is on a trend spree as within a short span of time the track is well appreciated by folks. The song manifests great value crossing 17 million views in just 24 hours.

read more
News | 26 Jun 2018

Sunidhi found it tough to mould voice in 'Badhiya' song

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan says the Main badhiya tu bhi badhiya song for Sanju captures the era of retro music, and that it was tough for her to get the tone right.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2018

Sonu Kakkar calls sister Neha her 'rockstar' and brother Tony 'one man army'

MUMBAI: Sonu Kakkar, who recently released her single, Laga De Aag can’t stop praising her talented singer sister Neha Kakkar and composer, writer as well as singer brother Tony Kakkar. When asked about Neha, Sonu said, “She is my Rockstar. I really appreciate her talent.”

read more
News | 25 Jun 2018

Stuck in rains and missing bae? Then these songs are for you!

MUMBAI: Since, the past two days, Mumbai has been witnessing a heavy downpour. And, being stuck in rains is one of the most boring experiences, especially, if you are not along with your partner.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 25: 9XO scales down

MUMBAI: In week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), 9XO maintains its position butread more

Press Releases
RED FM raises money worth INR 85.51lacs for the 'Bachpan Bachao Aandolan'

MUMBAI: RED FM under its annual CSR initiative - Bajao for a cause this year partnered with Kailaread more

News
Artist Aloud's World Music Day Fest was a good turnover: Soumini Sridhara Paul

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud’s latest Music Festival held on World Music Day was a hit.read more

Press Releases
Radio City's Kar Mumbaikar campaign creates awareness on plastic ban with Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Radio City launched the Kar Mumbaikar initiative in Mumbai to give back to the society byread more

Press Releases
T-Series becomes second largest subscriber base globally

MUMBAI: With 50 million subscribers for their YouTube channel, T-Series becomes the second largeread more

top# 5 articles

1
Music director duo Saurab-Durgesh lends music to Tollywood single

MUMBAI: Director Bhanusree Teja has announced her second directorial single, Nainon Ki Arziyaan, which is anticipated to release in June 2018.The...read more

2
Lucky Ali's comeback ignites different sound: Varun Ahuja

MUMBAI: Known for creating good music, Varun Ahuja’s brand new single, Alvida, marks the comeback of 90’s music sensation Lucky Ali.  “Whenever there...read more

3
Another massive loss for world of metal with death of legend Vinnie Paul

MUMBAI: The death of Vincent Paul Abbott, best known as the drummer and co-founder of American heavy metal band Pantera and later the drummer for...read more

4
Lot of my 'on air' presentations are impromptu: RJ Meenakshi, MY FM

MUMBAI: Radio is a powerful medium, today, that has a strong emotional connect with the audience and RJs these days enjoy a celebrity like status...read more

5
Clown with a frown to debut at Delhi's newest Resto Bar

MUMBAI: The Irish House is all set to open its third outpost in Delhi at Connaught Place on 29 June. And to toast into the celebrations, an elaborate...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group