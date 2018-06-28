RadioandMusic
Music director duo Saurab-Durgesh lends music to Tollywood single

MUMBAI: Director Bhanusree Teja has announced her second directorial single, Nainon Ki Arziyaan, which is anticipated to release in June 2018.

The single will be a trilingual song of languages consisting Tamil, Telugu and Hindi which is composed by the talented duo of music directors Saurabh and Durgesh. It will star the south sensation Vijay Devarakonda and Bengali diva Malobika Banerjee.

Saurabh- Durgesh has been doing wonders with their compositions in all of their songs by touching the soul of the listeners and are all set to touch hearts once again with this trilingual single.

Bhanusree Teja, who has directed the single, has been gaga about the song and is sure that the combination of the music and the direction will mesmerize the audience.

She says, “I’m impressed with the way Saurabh and Durgesh have worked in this project. With the minimal information provided, they caught the exact nerve of the song just how we wished it would be. They were quick to understand our requirement and quicker to deliver such a masterpiece. They say music has no language or barrier and this song will definitely prove it right because despite the music being the same in this trilingual single, the lyrics in each language have been placed stunningly to keep the soul of the song intact.’’

Though this is Bhanusree ‘s second single, she is indeed creating a trend of independent music videos in the Telugu industry as there hasn’t been a single in Tollywood so far. This is also one of the reasons that Vijay Devarakonda agreed to enact in the music video. 

Saurabh-Durgesh also won the sixth Mirchi Music Awards as the best upcoming music composers of the year.

Bhanusree Teja Nainon Ki Arziyaan Saurabh Durgesh Vijay Devarakonda Malobika Banerjee Mirchi Music Awards
