Clown with a frown to debut at Delhi's newest Resto Bar

MUMBAI: The Irish House is all set to open its third outpost in Delhi at Connaught Place on 29 June. And to toast into the celebrations, an elaborate six-piece music band, Clown with a Frown will be enthralling the audience by their kick-ass music. Known to be one of the most sought-after bands in Bangalore, Clown with a Frown will debut in Delhi with their performance, coming Friday.

One of the members of the band, Pramod, shared his excitement about the forthcoming event. He said, "We are super excited to present our maiden performance in Delhi and it being at The Irish House makes it even more special."

The band has been featured by Buzzfeed as the 25 Rock Bands that prove South India has the craziest scene in the country and on festival Sherpa's review of the WonderFlip Music Festival, Udaipur.

"We started in 2011 with five members. All of us were in college and super enthusiastic. Even as an amateur band, we saw the response for our music was good. Today, after seven years, we have a good experience and added many members too," he further added.

As of now, the band has Jonathan Reuben on the guitar, Keerthana Sudarshan on vocals, Pramod Pratap on drums, Pradyun Manoj on keys and Aashish Paul on Bass.

The band's sound is predominantly a mix of jazz, funk, fusion, RandB, soul, reggae and disco styles blended into a modern pop-rock structure.

"We present majorly our own music and also present cover renditions to maintain a connection with the audience," continues Pramod.

In India, Bollywood is the popular music, finding an audience for reggae and funk is a task. On this, Pramod said, "Yes it could be. However, slowly we do see a change and have an audience that actually follows these genres."

This indeed sounds for an awesome weekend plan - a Funk Rock Band covering the best of pop-rock hits on 29 June for the opening, beer at Rs 20 in Delhi, at the newest third branch of The Irish House, CP.