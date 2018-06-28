RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Jun 2018 16:38 |  By RnMTeam

Clown with a frown to debut at Delhi's newest Resto Bar

MUMBAI: The Irish House is all set to open its third outpost in Delhi at Connaught Place on 29 June. And to toast into the celebrations, an elaborate six-piece music band, Clown with a Frown will be enthralling the audience by their kick-ass music. Known to be one of the most sought-after bands in Bangalore, Clown with a Frown will debut in Delhi with their performance, coming Friday.

One of the members of the band, Pramod, shared his excitement about the forthcoming event. He said, "We are super excited to present our maiden performance in Delhi and it being at The Irish House makes it even more special."

The band has been featured by Buzzfeed as the 25 Rock Bands that prove South India has the craziest scene in the country and on festival Sherpa's review of the WonderFlip Music Festival, Udaipur.

"We started in 2011 with five members. All of us were in college and super enthusiastic. Even as an amateur band, we saw the response for our music was good. Today, after seven years, we have a good experience and added many members too," he further added.

As of now, the band has Jonathan Reuben on the guitar, Keerthana Sudarshan on vocals, Pramod Pratap on drums, Pradyun Manoj on keys and Aashish Paul on Bass.

The band's sound is predominantly a mix of jazz, funk, fusion, RandB, soul, reggae and disco styles blended into a modern pop-rock structure.

"We present majorly our own music and also present cover renditions to maintain a connection with the audience," continues Pramod.

In India, Bollywood is the popular music, finding an audience for reggae and funk is a task. On this, Pramod said, "Yes it could be. However, slowly we do see a change and have an audience that actually follows these genres."

This indeed sounds for an awesome weekend plan - a Funk Rock Band covering the best of pop-rock hits on 29 June for the opening, beer at Rs 20 in Delhi, at the newest third branch of The Irish House, CP.

Tags
The Irish House Delhi Clown with a Frown Funk Pop Reggae Wonderflip music festival Connaught Place
Related news
News | 21 Jun 2018

Vishwas Kini elated to work with Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Veere Di Wedding actor Vishwas Kini says he is thrilled to work with singer Sonu Nigam on his new single "Chaahaton ke saaye mein".Sung by Nigam, the track traces the journey of the lead protagonist essayed by Vishwas exploring different stages of life.

read more
News | 18 Jun 2018

Through this single I pay my respects to the greatest equalizer-TIME: Gwen Dias

MUMBAI: Gwen is a singer-songwriter, performer and recording artist born and raised in Bombay. The compositions of Disney’s iconic movies and Broadway musicals helped to shape her musical sensibilities.

read more
News | 25 May 2018

Indian Idol is back, auditions to be held in Mumbai

MUMBAI: India’s most loved platform Indian Idol is all set to make a comeback on Sony Entertainment Television with its next edition. The show, in the past, has had unique singing talents and given music industry some of the best singing sensations.

read more
News | 14 May 2018

We are in a transitional phase: Peter Cat Recording Co

MUMBAI: Peter Cat Recording Co., a Delhi based band is known to play at venues and clubs all over India. They have also been headlining and participating at major music festivals such as Magnetic Fields, Ziro and Nh7 Weekender.

read more
News | 26 Apr 2018

Live shows give me a big thrill: Tulsi Kumar

MUMBAI: Singer Tulsi Kumar says doing live shows give her a big thrill.The singer, who delivered a baby boy in December last year, says she is "itching to get back on stage". 

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 25: 9XO scales down

MUMBAI: In week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), 9XO maintains its position butread more

Press Releases
RED FM raises money worth INR 85.51lacs for the 'Bachpan Bachao Aandolan'

MUMBAI: RED FM under its annual CSR initiative - Bajao for a cause this year partnered with Kailaread more

News
Artist Aloud's World Music Day Fest was a good turnover: Soumini Sridhara Paul

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud’s latest Music Festival held on World Music Day was a hit.read more

Press Releases
Radio City's Kar Mumbaikar campaign creates awareness on plastic ban with Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Radio City launched the Kar Mumbaikar initiative in Mumbai to give back to the society byread more

Press Releases
T-Series becomes second largest subscriber base globally

MUMBAI: With 50 million subscribers for their YouTube channel, T-Series becomes the second largeread more

top# 5 articles

1
Hot since 82 announces eight-track album project with new single 'Buggin'

MUMBAI: After an extended period writing in the studio amongst a global touring schedule, Hot Since 82 is back with new original music in the form...read more

2
Birthday Special: Groove to the hit tunes of Vishal Dadlani

MUMBAI: Hailed as one of the renowned personalities in the music industry, Vishal Dadlani celebrates his 45th birthday today. Along with his music...read more

3
Lucky Ali's comeback ignites different sound: Varun Ahuja

MUMBAI: Known for creating good music, Varun Ahuja’s brand new single, Alvida, marks the comeback of 90’s music sensation Lucky Ali.  “Whenever there...read more

4
First song 'Morrakka' of Prabhudeva starrer dance musical movie 'Lakshmi' trends on YouTube

MUMBAI: The first song Morrakka of the upcoming Prabhudeva starrer 'Lakshmi' is released on the YouTube channel of Muzik247. The video features...read more

5
Music director duo Saurab-Durgesh lends music to Tollywood single

MUMBAI: Director Bhanusree Teja has announced her second directorial single, Nainon Ki Arziyaan, which is anticipated to release in June 2018.The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group