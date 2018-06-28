RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Jun 2018 18:38 |  By RnMTeam

Birthday Special: Groove to the hit tunes of Vishal Dadlani

MUMBAI: Hailed as one of the renowned personalities in the music industry, Vishal Dadlani celebrates his 45th birthday today.

Along with his music partner Shekhar Ravjiani, Vishal has given some amazing foot-tapping music for various Bollywood movies. The singer has also been a part of many reality shows as a judge and will soon be seen on the latest Indian Idol season, sharing the seat with Neha Kakkar.

On this special day, let us tune into some famous songs of Vishal-Shekhar, which are a hit in the Bollywood music industry.

Swag Se Swagat

Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the song was a big hit which was the key highlight of the film.

Selfie Le Le Re

When taking ‘Selfies’ was highly trending, the song came in at a right time and eventually made its way to every playlist.

Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hain

This was a kind of song which did not suit all kind of audience. Not many took the song positively, but the music and rap managed to make it a successful song.

Malhari

Energy! Energy! Energy! Malhari was a complete package of energy in terms of dance, music and vocals and Ranveer Singh’s energy was add on.

Ghagra

A cameo played by Madhuri Dixit in the movie Yeh Jawani Hain Deewani was a perfect choice by the makers for this song. Her moves and expressions in the song were the highlights along with the foot-tapping music.

Balam Pichkari

The Yeh Jawani Hain Deewani album was a big hit and Balam Pichkari portrayed the Holi festival with much fervour. When listing the top songs during Diwali, Balam Pichkari has been topping it for last four years.

Tu Meri

Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif, the song was filled with unbelievable dancing moves and once again Hrithik proved himself as the best dancer of Bollywood.

Radha

Radha is another hit song of Vishal-Shekhar from the movie Student of the Year that marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Alia’s dancing skills from the song were greatly applauded.

Tune Mari Entry

This was one of the best tracks from the film Gunday. Starring Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, the song made us all groove on its upbeat tunes.

Sheila Ki Jawani

Who does not know this song? It has been on the repeat mode for a very long time on everyone's song list. Not just Katrina’s bold moves, the music and lyrics too played a big role in making the song a smashing hit.

Tags
Vishal Dadlani Sheila Ki Jawani Tune Mari Entry Radha Tu Meri Balam Pichkari Ghagra Malhari Selfie Le Le Re Swag Se Swagat Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hain
Related news
News | 27 Jun 2018

We should take tips from Neha Kakkar: Dadlani

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani is all praise for his Indian Idol co-judge Neha Kakkar. He is so impressed with the former contestant of the singing-based show that he is willing to take tips from her.Neha, now a successful singer, had competed on the show in 2006.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2018

I like unfamiliar situations: Vishal Dadlani

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani says that he likes unfamiliar situations and challenges. For him, the only thing that makes him happy is to do things that he has not done before.

read more
News | 25 May 2018

Indian Idol is back, auditions to be held in Mumbai

MUMBAI: India’s most loved platform Indian Idol is all set to make a comeback on Sony Entertainment Television with its next edition. The show, in the past, has had unique singing talents and given music industry some of the best singing sensations.

read more
News | 17 May 2018

Being different does not mean being abnormal: Vishal Dadlani

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani, who is featured in a new music video called Pagaal from the '6 Pack Band 2.0' -- comprising six specially-abled children, says people tend to treat differently-abled children as ‘abnormal' or call them 'paagal' easily, but this attitude needs to be changed

read more
News | 16 May 2018

Madhuri's song used to create awareness on mental health

MUMBAI: A new version of Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit's chartbuster Dil To Pagal Hai, sung by a band comprising six specially-abled children, will spread awareness on mental health and disability. She feels proud.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 25: 9XO scales down

MUMBAI: In week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), 9XO maintains its position butread more

Press Releases
RED FM raises money worth INR 85.51lacs for the 'Bachpan Bachao Aandolan'

MUMBAI: RED FM under its annual CSR initiative - Bajao for a cause this year partnered with Kailaread more

News
Artist Aloud's World Music Day Fest was a good turnover: Soumini Sridhara Paul

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud’s latest Music Festival held on World Music Day was a hit.read more

Press Releases
Radio City's Kar Mumbaikar campaign creates awareness on plastic ban with Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Radio City launched the Kar Mumbaikar initiative in Mumbai to give back to the society byread more

Press Releases
T-Series becomes second largest subscriber base globally

MUMBAI: With 50 million subscribers for their YouTube channel, T-Series becomes the second largeread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Zingaat' from 'Dhadak' fails to match original song!

MUMBAI: The most awaited song of the year Zingaat from the upcoming Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor starrer, Dhadak is already out, and the audience...read more

2
Music director duo Saurab-Durgesh lends music to Tollywood single

MUMBAI: Director Bhanusree Teja has announced her second directorial single, Nainon Ki Arziyaan, which is anticipated to release in June 2018.The...read more

3
Lucky Ali's comeback ignites different sound: Varun Ahuja

MUMBAI: Known for creating good music, Varun Ahuja’s brand new single, Alvida, marks the comeback of 90’s music sensation Lucky Ali.  “Whenever there...read more

4
Another massive loss for world of metal with death of legend Vinnie Paul

MUMBAI: The death of Vincent Paul Abbott, best known as the drummer and co-founder of American heavy metal band Pantera and later the drummer for...read more

5
Lot of my 'on air' presentations are impromptu: RJ Meenakshi, MY FM

MUMBAI: Radio is a powerful medium, today, that has a strong emotional connect with the audience and RJs these days enjoy a celebrity like status...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group