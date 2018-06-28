Birthday Special: Groove to the hit tunes of Vishal Dadlani

MUMBAI: Hailed as one of the renowned personalities in the music industry, Vishal Dadlani celebrates his 45th birthday today.

Along with his music partner Shekhar Ravjiani, Vishal has given some amazing foot-tapping music for various Bollywood movies. The singer has also been a part of many reality shows as a judge and will soon be seen on the latest Indian Idol season, sharing the seat with Neha Kakkar.

On this special day, let us tune into some famous songs of Vishal-Shekhar, which are a hit in the Bollywood music industry.

Swag Se Swagat

Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the song was a big hit which was the key highlight of the film.

Selfie Le Le Re

When taking ‘Selfies’ was highly trending, the song came in at a right time and eventually made its way to every playlist.

Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hain

This was a kind of song which did not suit all kind of audience. Not many took the song positively, but the music and rap managed to make it a successful song.

Malhari

Energy! Energy! Energy! Malhari was a complete package of energy in terms of dance, music and vocals and Ranveer Singh’s energy was add on.

Ghagra

A cameo played by Madhuri Dixit in the movie Yeh Jawani Hain Deewani was a perfect choice by the makers for this song. Her moves and expressions in the song were the highlights along with the foot-tapping music.

Balam Pichkari

The Yeh Jawani Hain Deewani album was a big hit and Balam Pichkari portrayed the Holi festival with much fervour. When listing the top songs during Diwali, Balam Pichkari has been topping it for last four years.

Tu Meri

Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif, the song was filled with unbelievable dancing moves and once again Hrithik proved himself as the best dancer of Bollywood.

Radha

Radha is another hit song of Vishal-Shekhar from the movie Student of the Year that marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Alia’s dancing skills from the song were greatly applauded.

Tune Mari Entry

This was one of the best tracks from the film Gunday. Starring Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, the song made us all groove on its upbeat tunes.

Sheila Ki Jawani

Who does not know this song? It has been on the repeat mode for a very long time on everyone's song list. Not just Katrina’s bold moves, the music and lyrics too played a big role in making the song a smashing hit.