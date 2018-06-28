RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Jun 2018 16:28 |  By RnMTeam

Arko composes song for UN women's video campaign

MUMBAI: Music composer, singer and songwriter Arko Pravo Mukherjee has composed a song for UN Women Indias video campaign. It features names like Asha Bhosle, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Waheeda Rehman, Sania Mirza and Mithali Raj.

The song Mujhe Haq Hai is sung by Neeti Mohan and features an ode to women who represent the progressive thought of every woman across the streets, villages and cities in India.

Its video brings together women from all fields, from all parts of India -- achievers and celebrities. The objective is to spread the message that women have the right to live life on their terms and the right to make their own choices, read a statement.

Arko said: "I am happy to be associated with this cause, considering it is for women empowerment and for women rights across the world which is a highly relevant and pressing issue."

He is known for songs in films like Jism 2, Yaariyan, The Shaukeens, Kapoor and Sons, Rustom, Baar Baar Dekho and Bareilly Ki Barfi.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Jism 2 Yaariyan The Shaukeens Kapoor and Sons Rustom Baar Baar Dekho Bareilly ki Barfi Arko Pravo Mukherjee UN Women Indias Asha Bhosle Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Waheeda Rehman Neeti Mohan Sania Mirza Mithali Raj
Related news
News | 26 Jun 2018

Neeti Mohan set to slay at Radio City's Gig City Season 3

MUMBAI: Renowned property of Radio City, which is called Gig City is back with its third season. The season will witness some fabulous performances by renowned singers, musicians from the Indian music industry like Sukhwinder Singh, Armaan Malik, Neeti Mohan, Sachin - Jigar, Monali Thakur.

read more
News | 15 Jun 2018

Singing for live audience is always special: Armaan Malik

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik, set to perform at the GIGCity- Season 3, a live multicity simulcast concert on the radio, says performing for a live audience is an experience like no other.

read more
News | 13 Jun 2018

My job is to find the right song for the situation of a film: Azeem Dayani

MUMBAI: Not many know about music supervising as a profession, thus Azeem Dayani, the music supervisor of Dharma Productions enlightened one and all at MTV Music Inc on this fascinating career option.  

read more
News | 11 Jun 2018

Sukhwinder, Monali to take their gigs to audience's homes

MUMBAI: Popular singers like Sukhwinder Singh, Neeti Mohan, Monali Thakur and Armaan Malik will sing to audiences in the comfort of their homes through radio. After two editions, Radio City's property "Aap Jahaan, Concert Wahaan" will soon return with another one.

read more
News | 06 Jun 2018

We just can't get over these Neha Kakkar songs

MUMBAI: It’s Neha Kakkar’s birthday today. Known for her sensual and bold style of singing, babli Neha Kakkar is one of the top singers in the country today.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 25: 9XO scales down

MUMBAI: In week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), 9XO maintains its position butread more

Press Releases
RED FM raises money worth INR 85.51lacs for the 'Bachpan Bachao Aandolan'

MUMBAI: RED FM under its annual CSR initiative - Bajao for a cause this year partnered with Kailaread more

News
Artist Aloud's World Music Day Fest was a good turnover: Soumini Sridhara Paul

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud’s latest Music Festival held on World Music Day was a hit.read more

Press Releases
Radio City's Kar Mumbaikar campaign creates awareness on plastic ban with Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Radio City launched the Kar Mumbaikar initiative in Mumbai to give back to the society byread more

Press Releases
T-Series becomes second largest subscriber base globally

MUMBAI: With 50 million subscribers for their YouTube channel, T-Series becomes the second largeread more

top# 5 articles

1
'4 on a Swing' to present traditional jazz at NCPA’s upcoming concert

MUMBAI: NCPA’s upcoming Jazz concert is a traditional affair, graced by 4 on a Swing, a band specialised in traditional jazz music. The quartet...read more

2
Birthday Special: Groove to the hit tunes of Vishal Dadlani

MUMBAI: Hailed as one of the renowned personalities in the music industry, Vishal Dadlani celebrates his 45th birthday today. Along with his music...read more

3
'Zingaat' from 'Dhadak' fails to match original song!

MUMBAI: The most awaited song of the year Zingaat from the upcoming Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor starrer, Dhadak is already out, and the audience...read more

4
Music director duo Saurab-Durgesh lends music to Tollywood single

MUMBAI: Director Bhanusree Teja has announced her second directorial single, Nainon Ki Arziyaan, which is anticipated to release in June 2018.The...read more

5
Lucky Ali's comeback ignites different sound: Varun Ahuja

MUMBAI: Known for creating good music, Varun Ahuja’s brand new single, Alvida, marks the comeback of 90’s music sensation Lucky Ali.  “Whenever there...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group