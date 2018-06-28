Arko composes song for UN women's video campaign

MUMBAI: Music composer, singer and songwriter Arko Pravo Mukherjee has composed a song for UN Women Indias video campaign. It features names like Asha Bhosle, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Waheeda Rehman, Sania Mirza and Mithali Raj.



The song Mujhe Haq Hai is sung by Neeti Mohan and features an ode to women who represent the progressive thought of every woman across the streets, villages and cities in India.



Its video brings together women from all fields, from all parts of India -- achievers and celebrities. The objective is to spread the message that women have the right to live life on their terms and the right to make their own choices, read a statement.



Arko said: "I am happy to be associated with this cause, considering it is for women empowerment and for women rights across the world which is a highly relevant and pressing issue."



He is known for songs in films like Jism 2, Yaariyan, The Shaukeens, Kapoor and Sons, Rustom, Baar Baar Dekho and Bareilly Ki Barfi.

(Source: IANS)