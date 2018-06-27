RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Jun 2018 18:17 |  By RnMTeam

Lucky Ali's comeback ignites different sound: Varun Ahuja

MUMBAI: Known for creating good music, Varun Ahuja’s brand new single, Alvida, marks the comeback of 90’s music sensation Lucky Ali.

 “Whenever there is a collaboration happening, it should be progressive and innovative. You have to feel connected to the artist you are working with. The moment that connection ignites, things get spontaneous and very creative, that’s how this song progressed too. Also, that's exactly how I felt collaborating with Lucky Ali for the song,” shared Varun Ahuja.

He further added, “When I met Lucky and I offered this song to him, as he heard the song he wanted to sing it. There was a connection that happened instantly the experience working at collaborating with him was firstly very creative, it was an energizing experience at the same time because his voice fits amazingly with my music.”

 “It’s a rock song and it’s very different from the usual sound you will hear. It’s a very raw and organic sound,” he further added.

Click here to view the song:

He elaborated on how he had visualized going about with the song, “I began writing and composing this song in 2015 then it took us few months to collectively get into the studio and record the song. We wanted Lucky Ali’s voice, my guitar playing, music and my kind of sound to blend together as a creative force with natural elements. But, from recording the guitars to the base, everything has been done keeping in mind to not overdo something.”

Varun Ahuja shares his thoughts about the O Sanam fame, “Lucky Ali has given a lot of music to our industry in the past. What I realized about Lucky Ali is that he does not do everything and anything that is offered to him.”

“When I picked up the guitar and played in my studio and Lucky sang, his voice blended magically. Lucky Ali’s comeback through this song ignites a different kind of a sound from what we hear today,” added Varun Ahuja.

Further, he shared his recording experience, “When I used to sing and Lucky Ali used to be in the recording room, he used to put so much effort. There was so much Lucky Ali coming put at that time. It was beautiful and fascinating how this person takes his own time to sing a song, but when he does it, he does it like that’s the ‘goal of his life’. The song becomes the aim of his life at that moment. It is really nice with people, who sing your song as if it’s their song and he sang with a lot of love and I do have a lot of respect for him. We evolved the song over a period of two years. It was a constant process and we experimented with the sound and jammed a lot in the studios.”

On his future collaborations with Lucky Ali, Varun told, “We have been in talks. I am writing more music and creating more sound.”

The 28-year-old musician is known for having performed at over 2000 concerts apart from his independent compositions.

Tags
Lucky Ali Shibani Kashyap O Sanam Alvida Varun Ahuja Bachke Tu Chalna
Related news
News | 26 Jun 2018

Everyone now has opinion on music creation: Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Nigam feels that nowadays everyone, irrespective of knowledge has an opinion on creating music which was not the case in the 1960s and 70s.

read more
News | 13 Jun 2018

Shibani Kashyap talks about bringing social change through music at MTV Music Inc

MUMBAI: Singer Shibani Kashyap, who attended the day one of MTV Music Inc, was a part of the panel ‘Using Music For A Cause’ by Shailendra Singh. 

read more
News | 12 Jun 2018

Sachin-Jigar are fans of Lucky Ali

MUMBAI: Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar say that singer Lucky Ali is a genuine rock star and his music is a reflection of his life.Sachin-Jigar were speaking on Musical June by MTV Beats. Their episode will air on 14 June.

read more
News | 12 Jun 2018

I want to create my own space like Lucky Ali and Amit Trivedi: Nikita Ahuja

MUMBAI: Veere Di Wedding did not just have female actors and producers, but it also got onboard female singers like Nikita Ahuja, who is part of the quartet who sang the title track Veere. Nikita who has been popular on YouTube with over two million hits on her channel has also

read more
News | 03 May 2018

Mika Singh and Shibani Kashyap to sing duet for 'Old is Gold'

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s known singers Mika Singh and Shibani Kashyap who also happen to be good friends will soon be seen collaborating for a song. This will be a recreation for Mika Singh’s YouTube project ‘Old is Gold’.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
T-Series becomes second largest subscriber base globally

MUMBAI: With 50 million subscribers for their YouTube channel, T-Series becomes the second largeread more

News
I hope to continue the legacy of the show: Annu Kapoor

MUMBAI: Annu Kapoor’s popular show, Suhaana Safar With Annu Kapoor, completed five yearread more

News
RAM Week 22-23: Fever FM rules Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: In RAM week 22 and 23, Fever FM 104 continued to top the charts in both Mumbai and Delhiread more

News
Celebrate 'Singlehood' with 98.3 FM Radio Mirchi

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi Punjab is giving all the singles a reason to rejoice.read more

News
BARC Week 24: Zoom acquires a notable rise

MUMBAI: In week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still heads the chart read more

top# 5 articles

1
Nick Jonas among Priyanka Chopra's 'favourite men'

MUMBAI: American singer Nick Jonas is among the "favourite men" of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who has been partying hard and holidaying with...read more

2
Best of Pancham Da on his 79th Birth Anniversary

MUMBAI: Pancham Da, this is how the industry identifies R.D. Burman, who ruled the music industry for over three decades. Even, today, music is...read more

3
First look poster of Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Chan Kitthan' is out!

MUMBAI: The first look poster of Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming T-Series single, Chan Kitthan is out. The song marks the debut of South Indian...read more

4
Lot of my 'on air' presentations are impromptu: RJ Meenakshi, MY FM

MUMBAI: Radio is a powerful medium, today, that has a strong emotional connect with the audience and RJs these days enjoy a celebrity like status...read more

5
Sreerama happy with his playback singing career

MUMBAI: Former Indian Idol winner Sreerama Chandra, who sang Allah Duhai Hai for Salman Khan-starrer Race 3, feels glad that his playback singing...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group