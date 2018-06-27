'Heeriye' crosses 100 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: The foot-tapping party song, Heeriye from the Salman Khan starrer, Race 3, has crossed over 100 million views on YouTube. Featuring Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez in a party setup, the song is a rage among party goers.

Watch the video here:

On the success of the song, Manmeet from the Meet Bros duo, who have composed the song, “The best part of Heeriye is that you can keep listening and dancing on it.”

On being asked, if the current views garnering trend on YouTube, matters to them, Manmeet further said, “Honestly, it is not something that we are looking at as we don’t believe in numbers. It’s sad that you can actually calculate and manipulate the numbers these days.”

“When we go to shows, we see how many people lip-sync during our performance. If they sing the next line after us, we believe that the song is hit else not. We believe in live interactions,” he further told.

Sung by Meet Bros, Deep Money and Neha Bhasin, Heeriye is penned by Kumaar.