First look poster of Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Chan Kitthan' is out!

MUMBAI: The first look poster of Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming T-Series single, Chan Kitthan is out. The song marks the debut of South Indian actress, Pranitha Subhash in independent singles. She plays Ayushmann's love interest in the song.

The poster shows Ayushmann Khurrana in a pensive mood. In the inset, you can also see the actor-turned-singer riding a bike along with the leading lady, which seems to be the happy phase of the duo in the song.

Produced by T-Series, Chan Kitthan marks the comeback of the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor, who is returning to the independent music scene after a gap of two years.

Penned by Kumaar, the music of Chan Kitthan is composed by Rochak Kohli. The song is the recreated version of a Punjabi ghazal with the same title. The release date of this T-Series single is yet-to-be-confirmed.