Best of Pancham Da on his 79th Birth Anniversary
MUMBAI: Pancham Da, this is how the industry identifies R.D. Burman, who ruled the music industry for over three decades. Even, today, music is incomplete without his tunes. We say this on the basis of covers recreated on YouTube and its fast-growing views.
During 1960 – 1990, Pancham Da was recognised as one of the best music composers. Be it a romantic song, a heartfelt moment or a dance number, he had hit tunes for all.
On his 79th Birth Anniversary, we bring you the finest of all songs of the music icon that fits each mood.
Aao Na
Chura Liya
Tum Aa Gaye Ho
Raat Kali
Yaad Aa Rahi Hain
Aaja Piya Tohe Pyaar Doon
Musafir Hoon Yaaro
Duniyan Main Logo Ko
Mehbooba Mehbooba
Yamma Yamma