RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Jun 2018 17:58 |  By RnMTeam

Best of Pancham Da on his 79th Birth Anniversary

MUMBAI: Pancham Da, this is how the industry identifies R.D. Burman, who ruled the music industry for over three decades. Even, today, music is incomplete without his tunes. We say this on the basis of covers recreated on YouTube and its fast-growing views.

During 1960 – 1990, Pancham Da was recognised as one of the best music composers. Be it a romantic song, a heartfelt moment or a dance number, he had hit tunes for all.

On his 79th Birth Anniversary, we bring you the finest of all songs of the music icon that fits each mood.

Aao Na

Chura Liya

Tum Aa Gaye Ho

Raat Kali

Yaad Aa Rahi Hain

Aaja Piya Tohe Pyaar Doon

Musafir Hoon Yaaro

Duniyan Main Logo Ko

Mehbooba Mehbooba

Yamma Yamma

Tags
Aao na Chura Liya Tum Aa Gaye Ho Noor Aa Gaya Hai Pancham da R.D. Burman Birth anniversary Raat Kali Yaad Aa Rahi Hain Aaja Piya Tohe Pyaar Doon Musafir Hoon Yaaro
Related news
News | 27 Jun 2018

These singers pay tribute to R.D. Burman with 'Meri Bheegi Bheegi Si' cover

MUMBAI: Singers Paroma Dasgupta and Kshitij Tarey have recorded a cover of R.D. Burman’s iconic song, Meri Bheegi Bheegi Si to commemorate the legends 79th birth anniversary. Watch video here:

read more
News | 12 Feb 2018

Today's music is about your looks on video: Bally Sagoo

MUMBAI: Singer Bally Sagoo, who has had a three-decade-long experience in the music industry believes the music churned out today is more about the looks in a video and the bling rather than the music itself.

read more
sadhana
News | 28 Nov 2017

Young singers don't make Sadhana Sargam feel insecure

MUMBAI: Singer Sadhana Sargam, who has been singing for films since the 1980s, says there are many young singers topping the charts and getting opportunities, but she doesn't feel bad or

read more
News | 16 Oct 2017

Asha Bhosle gets 'starry welcome' at concert

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was overwhelmed to get a "starry welcome" at her Choti Si Asha concert in Ahmedabad.

read more
News | 13 Oct 2017

Evergreen songs of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

MUMBAI: The person who needs no introduction, the legend who took the Qawwali genre to another level, the person whose voice was so strong that the people listening to the song were always amazed by his magical voice, this singer is none other than the legendary Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
T-Series becomes second largest subscriber base globally

MUMBAI: With 50 million subscribers for their YouTube channel, T-Series becomes the second largeread more

News
I hope to continue the legacy of the show: Annu Kapoor

MUMBAI: Annu Kapoor’s popular show, Suhaana Safar With Annu Kapoor, completed five yearread more

News
RAM Week 22-23: Fever FM rules Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: In RAM week 22 and 23, Fever FM 104 continued to top the charts in both Mumbai and Delhiread more

News
Celebrate 'Singlehood' with 98.3 FM Radio Mirchi

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi Punjab is giving all the singles a reason to rejoice.read more

News
BARC Week 24: Zoom acquires a notable rise

MUMBAI: In week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still heads the chart read more

top# 5 articles

1
First look poster of Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Chan Kitthan' is out!

MUMBAI: The first look poster of Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming T-Series single, Chan Kitthan is out. The song marks the debut of South Indian...read more

2
Lot of my 'on air' presentations are impromptu: RJ Meenakshi, MY FM

MUMBAI: Radio is a powerful medium, today, that has a strong emotional connect with the audience and RJs these days enjoy a celebrity like status...read more

3
Sreerama happy with his playback singing career

MUMBAI: Former Indian Idol winner Sreerama Chandra, who sang Allah Duhai Hai for Salman Khan-starrer Race 3, feels glad that his playback singing...read more

4
Farhan Akhtar to release his first Hindi single

MUMBAI:  Farhan Akhtar is all geared up to release his first Hindi single as an independent singer and songwriter.After writing songs for years,...read more

5
J Balvin proud to be most heard artiste on Spotify

MUMBAI: Multiple Latin Grammy winner J Balvin says he is proud to be the most heard artiste in the world on the digital music service Spotify. He...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group