We tend to recharge our batteries when we are surrounded by nature: Anushka Manchanda

MUMBAI: Anushka Manchanda, one who’s known for hits like Allah Duhai Hai, Manma Emotion Jaage Re has come with yet another single Don’t Be Afraid. The track takes you through the journey of death and the fear attached to the unknown. In terms of visuals, Don’t Be Afraid depicts how energy travels in our universe and keeps evolving.

“I’m a nature lover and nature nurtures us, also I believe we tend to recharge our batteries when we are surrounded by nature. In fact, this song is written from the point of view of a ‘tree’. I am a tree hugger and I had imagined this beautiful old tree with its branches out and its arms wide open. It said, ‘Don’t worry I will hold you closer and everything will be fine,” elaborates Anushka Manchanda on what Don’t Be Afraid is all about.

Click here to view the track:

She further explains, “I had started working on this track a year and a half ago. I developed it overtime and my idea was to just learn new things and get better.”

Anushka has a lot of new music coming out, she reveals, “I am working on some new music and have got new music on board, it’s just about putting it out. I also want to do visual stuff as well.”