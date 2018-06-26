RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Jun 2018 15:23 |  By RnMTeam

We tend to recharge our batteries when we are surrounded by nature: Anushka Manchanda

MUMBAI: Anushka Manchanda, one who’s known for hits like Allah Duhai Hai, Manma Emotion Jaage Re has come with yet another single Don’t Be Afraid. The track takes you through the journey of death and the fear attached to the unknown. In terms of visuals, Don’t Be Afraid depicts how energy travels in our universe and keeps evolving.

“I’m a nature lover and nature nurtures us, also I believe we tend to recharge our batteries when we are surrounded by nature. In fact, this song is written from the point of view of a ‘tree’. I am a tree hugger and I had imagined this beautiful old tree with its branches out and its arms wide open. It said, ‘Don’t worry I will hold you closer and everything will be fine,” elaborates Anushka Manchanda on what Don’t Be Afraid is all about.

Click here to view the track:

She further explains, “I had started working on this track a year and a half ago. I developed it overtime and my idea was to just learn new things and get better.”

Anushka has a lot of new music coming out, she reveals, “I am working on some new music and have got new music on board, it’s just about putting it out. I also want to do visual stuff as well.”

Tags
Anushka Manchanda Allah Duhai Hai Manma Emotion Jaage Re Don’t Be Afraid
Related news
News | 04 Jun 2018

Race 3 theme song 'Allah Duhai Hai' crosses 10 million

MUMBAI: The theme song of Race 3, Allah Duhai Hai has managed to strike a chord among the audience. Launched in 3D version on 1 June 2018, the song carries forward the tradition of the franchise with a revamp in background score and lyrics that also comprises of a rap.

read more
News | 01 Jun 2018

Weekend Wrap-Up: Music sensations and news that kept us glued

MUMBAI: Its Friday today and we have come towards the end of another week. So, we thought of giving a quick recap of the top happenings of the week in the music world. Check out the article in case you missed on your favourite music sensation and their news that kept us glued.

read more
News | 31 May 2018

Race 3's theme song 'Allah Duhai Hai' to get a 3D launch

MUMBAI: After making the audience go gaga over the songs, Heeriye and Selfish, the makers of Race 3 are all set to cash on the buzz surrounding the film by releasing the theme song of the franchise, Allah Duhai Hai.

read more
News | 15 Jan 2018

Jacqueline begins 'Allah Duhai Hai' song shoot

MUMBAI: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has started shooting for the song Allah Duhai Hai, a track repeated in installments of the Race franchise.Jacqueline, who was also part of Race 2, has started filming for the track for Race 3, read a statement.

read more
News | 24 Oct 2017

'Aate Jaate' a soulful romantic number

MUMBAI: The Diwali release Golmaal Again which earned around Rs 88 crore last weekend released its new song, a recreated song.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 22-23: Fever FM rules Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: In RAM week 22 and 23, Fever FM 104 continued to top the charts in both Mumbai and Delhiread more

News
Celebrate 'Singlehood' with 98.3 FM Radio Mirchi

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi Punjab is giving all the singles a reason to rejoice.read more

News
BARC Week 24: Zoom acquires a notable rise

MUMBAI: In week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still heads the chart read more

Press Releases
Sony Music acquires the music rights for 2018's much-awaited sports drama 'Soorma'

MUMBAI: Global music giant, Sony Music has acquired the music rights for the upcoming Diljit Dosread more

News
Sony Yay got musicians together for an initiative

MUMBAI: Indian musicians like Shaan and Kailash Kher feel India has immense talent, and it is imread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shyamoli Sanghi's new sufi song 'Ahida' celebrates love in all its glory

MUMBAI: Twenty-year-old singing sensation Shyamoli Sanghi is back with her new Sufi song Ahida, which is sure to tug at the hearts of music lovers....read more

2
Birthday Special: Arjun Kapoor's hit songs

MUMBAI: From a geek to a lovable boyfriend, to an emotional and a best friend, Arjun Kapoor has portrayed every role with ease since he debuted with ...read more

3
Neeti Mohan set to slay at Radio City's Gig City Season 3

MUMBAI: Renowned property of Radio City, which is called Gig City is back with its third season. The season will witness some fabulous performances...read more

4
Sunidhi found it tough to mould voice in 'Badhiya' song

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan says the Main badhiya tu bhi badhiya song for Sanju captures the era of retro music, and that it...read more

5
XXX Tentacion bought homes for family weeks before murder

MUMBAI: Rapper XXXTentacion did his best to make sure everyone in his family was well taken care of by buying many of them homes in the months...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group