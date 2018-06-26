RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Jun 2018 17:03 |  By RnMTeam

Sunidhi found it tough to mould voice in 'Badhiya' song

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan says the Main badhiya tu bhi badhiya song for Sanju captures the era of retro music, and that it was tough for her to get the tone right. Its composers Rohan-Rohan say actor Ranbir Kapoor was quite involved in the making of the song.

Sunidhi told IANS, "My voice is different. I do not have that nasal voice. So I found it little difficult to sing, but that was the challenge I took."

Composers Rohan-Rohan comprising Rohan Gokhale and Rohan Pradhan -- who have worked in the Marathi film industry, have made their Bollywood debut with the song Badhiya. While working for director Rajkumar Hirani was a dream come true for them, they were impressed by the movie's lead actor Ranbir's involvement.

"He used to be with us during the studio session at times, just to hear the song... how it is growing. If we were changing anything of the lyrics or a tune, he would listen to it and respond. He was quite involved and liked the song," Rohan Gokhale said.

Gokhale said when Pradhan and he got a call for the song for "Sanju" - a film on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt -- they were silent for 30 seconds as the fact that they were to work for Hirani didn't sink in.

"Who does not want to work with a legend like him? It is such a huge film and the song that we composed is very different. We got a chance to try something different," he said.

The brief was that a song is playing in cafe while the lead character is lip-syncing the song to prove to his father that he knows how to do it. 

"We did our research work to find out, what kind of songs used to play in that era. Yes, it was retro, but what kind of retro song, how the sound should be... We followed the work of Sachin Dev Barman, Shankar Jaikishan and Jaidevji among others. So, we wanted the song to have that old world charm and little quirk," Gokhale said.

Rohan-Rohan have earlier composed songs for National Award winning film Ventilator, which was produced by Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra. They also composed songs for Madhuri Dixit's first Marathi movie Bucket List.

"I think we are fortunate to meet right people at the right time... People who liked our music and took us to the next level. The fact is, music connects people. As composers, if what we are creating touches people, we are doing it right," he said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Sunidhi Chauhan Rohan Gokhale Rohan Pradhan Madhuri Dixit Marathi Bucket List Priyanka Chopra
Related news
News | 26 Jun 2018

Birthday Special: Arjun Kapoor's hit songs

MUMBAI: From a geek to a lovable boyfriend, to an emotional and a best friend, Arjun Kapoor has portrayed every role with ease since he debuted with Ishqzade in 2012 opposite Parineeti Chopra.

read more
News | 23 Jun 2018

Jaipur based YouTube sensation Mohit Gaur shares an insight into his journey in the music industry

MUMBAI:  When celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Saif Ali Khan, Himesh Reshamiya praise a young talent during his stint at India’s Rawstar, people ought to take notice of him.

read more
News | 23 Jun 2018

Nick Jonas shows love for Priyanka on social media

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have consistently been spotted together, but never confirmed their relationship publicly. But the American singer-songwriter has finally confirmed the status with the actress on social media.

read more
News | 23 Jun 2018

Success of reality TV show depends on participants: Sunidhi Chauhan

MUMBAI: Popular playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who is coming back on television with the music reality show "Dil Hai Hindustani 2", says the popularity and success of any such entertainer depends on the talent potential of participants.

read more
News | 18 Jun 2018

Through this single I pay my respects to the greatest equalizer-TIME: Gwen Dias

MUMBAI: Gwen is a singer-songwriter, performer and recording artist born and raised in Bombay. The compositions of Disney’s iconic movies and Broadway musicals helped to shape her musical sensibilities.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 22-23: Fever FM rules Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: In RAM week 22 and 23, Fever FM 104 continued to top the charts in both Mumbai and Delhiread more

News
Celebrate 'Singlehood' with 98.3 FM Radio Mirchi

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi Punjab is giving all the singles a reason to rejoice.read more

News
BARC Week 24: Zoom acquires a notable rise

MUMBAI: In week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still heads the chart read more

Press Releases
Sony Music acquires the music rights for 2018's much-awaited sports drama 'Soorma'

MUMBAI: Global music giant, Sony Music has acquired the music rights for the upcoming Diljit Dosread more

News
Sony Yay got musicians together for an initiative

MUMBAI: Indian musicians like Shaan and Kailash Kher feel India has immense talent, and it is imread more

top# 5 articles

1
Neeti Mohan set to slay at Radio City's Gig City Season 3

MUMBAI: Renowned property of Radio City, which is called Gig City is back with its third season. The season will witness some fabulous performances...read more

2
Sunidhi found it tough to mould voice in 'Badhiya' song

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan says the Main badhiya tu bhi badhiya song for Sanju captures the era of retro music, and that it...read more

3
Untold Festival adds The Black Eyed Peas to their 2018 line up

MUMBAI: Besides all the fan-favourites who will be performing at Romania’s Untold Festival, The Black Eyed Peas will definitely be one of the...read more

4
Soorma Anthem is the newest inspirational number by Shankar Mahadevan

MUMBAI: The newest song, Soorma Anthem from the Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu starrer, Soorma is our. Sung by Shankar Mahadevan, the song will...read more

5
We tend to recharge our batteries when we are surrounded by nature: Anushka Manchanda

MUMBAI: Anushka Manchanda, one who’s known for hits like Allah Duhai Hai, Manma Emotion Jaage Re has come with yet another single Don’t Be Afraid....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group