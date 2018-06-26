RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  26 Jun 2018 19:33 |  By RnMTeam

'Soorma Anthem' trends at #1 on Twitter

MUMBAI: Soorma Anthem, an inspirational track is on a trend spree as within a short span of time the track is well appreciated by folks. The song manifests great value crossing 17 million views in just 24 hours. With its buzzing attraction, Soorma Anthem happens to trend at number one on Twitter.

Click here to view the track:

Best music patrons Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy have contributed for this song, while it’s penned by the legendary lyricist Gulzar. No doubt the song has made a hit masking all the emotions which have blend beautifully.

Shankar Mahadevan also went on to tweet about the songs Twitter success -

Soorma Anthem YouTube views are just increasing and we are sure they would reach an unexpected number.

