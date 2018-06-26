Niall Horan plans a break from limelight

MUMBAI: One Direction star Niall Horan says he wants to take a break from limelight until he has some good tunes.

He plans to go on a break after his Flicker World Tour. He will finish the tour in three months then take time off before starting work on his second solo record, reports thesun.ie.

He said, "Having the band there is great so in the sound checks we will jam out something and see what happens. Nothing has really come yet. When I'm on tour I get into such a routine. And when you're writing songs I feel like that needs to be 100 per cent your focus.

"So I'm going to take a couple of months off after the tour, which finishes in September. Then I'll just write until I've got good tunes. I'm not coming back until I do,” The singer says slower songs come ‘more naturally for me’.

He added, “I would like to create a bit more of the up-tempo stuff and try to cement my sound. That's something to work on."

(Source: IANS)