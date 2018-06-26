Neeti Mohan set to slay at Radio City's Gig City Season 3

MUMBAI: Renowned property of Radio City, which is called Gig City is back with its third season. The season will witness some fabulous performances by renowned singers, musicians from the Indian music industry like Sukhwinder Singh, Armaan Malik, Neeti Mohan, Sachin - Jigar, Monali Thakur.

The first two weeks were rocked by some entertaining performances by Sachin –Jigar and Sukhwinder Singh. And, this week will witness Neeti Mohan’s performance on Radio City’s Gig City ‘Aap Jahaan, Concert Wahaan.’ will be airing this Friday, 29th June at 7 pm onwards and repeat on Saturday 9 pm onwards. It will be aired on 29 June 2018 at 7 pm with a repeat telecast on Saturday at 9 pm.

On this, singer Neeti Mohan said, “New formats in entertainment are making me more hopeful about the future of India’s entertainment industry! I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of such an innovative concept of the Gig City's - ‘Aap Jahan Concert Wahan’ by Radio City and ‘Canvas Talent’! We need more of such game changers for people to engage more actively in entertainment and artists to engage in newer ways with their fans. All my love and prayers to the entire team.”

Speaking on the same, one of the most famous RJs of Radio City, RJ Salil Archaya, says, “I have been associated with Radio City’s Gig City for three years now and being the voice for such a big initiative is an absolute honour for me. It only makes me want to push my limits and do better so that I can create a memorable experience for the listeners. Being the interface for such an initiative is no joke! I am super excited for this season and I am sure it will definitely hit the right chord amongst all music lovers.”

Canvas Talent Director Anurag Rao, says, “After two successful seasons of Radio City’s Gig City, we are thrilled to launch season 3 with some of the best live music concerts. This will be another rollercoaster concert series with more entertainment and super-hit music with a mix of some younger and established talent."

The earlier two seasons were quite successful and feature biggies from the music industry like KK, Kailash Kher, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shankar Mahadevan, Benny Dayal, Mika Singh, Shaan etc. With the concept of Gig City’s Aap Jahaan, Concert Wahan, the third season has brought to the fore a new dimension, which aims to utilize radio as a medium for listeners, where they can enjoy the live concert of their favourite music artists.

The concerts will air across 25 Hindi speaking markets, every Friday at 7 pm to 9 pm with a repeat broadcast on Saturday 9 pm to 11 pm.