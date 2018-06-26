RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Jun 2018 16:51 |  By RnMTeam

Neeti Mohan set to slay at Radio City's Gig City Season 3

MUMBAI: Renowned property of Radio City, which is called Gig City is back with its third season. The season will witness some fabulous performances by renowned singers, musicians from the Indian music industry like Sukhwinder Singh, Armaan Malik, Neeti Mohan, Sachin - Jigar, Monali Thakur.

The first two weeks were rocked by some entertaining performances by Sachin –Jigar and Sukhwinder Singh. And, this week will witness Neeti Mohan’s performance on Radio City’s Gig City ‘Aap Jahaan, Concert Wahaan.’ will be airing this Friday, 29th June at 7 pm onwards and repeat on Saturday 9 pm onwards. It will be aired on 29 June 2018 at 7 pm with a repeat telecast on Saturday at 9 pm.

On this, singer Neeti Mohan said, “New formats in entertainment are making me more hopeful about the future of India’s entertainment industry! I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of such an innovative concept of the Gig City's - ‘Aap Jahan Concert Wahan’ by Radio City and ‘Canvas Talent’! We need more of such game changers for people to engage more actively in entertainment and artists to engage in newer ways with their fans. All my love and prayers to the entire team.”

Speaking on the same, one of the most famous RJs of Radio City, RJ Salil Archaya, says, “I have been associated with Radio City’s Gig City for three years now and being the voice for such a big initiative is an absolute honour for me. It only makes me want to push my limits and do better so that I can create a memorable experience for the listeners. Being the interface for such an initiative is no joke! I am super excited for this season and I am sure it will definitely hit the right chord amongst all music lovers.”

Canvas Talent Director Anurag Rao, says, “After two successful seasons of Radio City’s Gig City, we are thrilled to launch season 3 with some of the best live music concerts. This will be another rollercoaster concert series with more entertainment and super-hit music with a mix of some younger and established talent."

The earlier two seasons were quite successful and feature biggies from the music industry like KK, Kailash Kher, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shankar Mahadevan, Benny Dayal, Mika Singh, Shaan etc. With the concept of Gig City’s Aap Jahaan, Concert Wahan, the third season has brought to the fore a new dimension, which aims to utilize radio as a medium for listeners, where they can enjoy the live concert of their favourite music artists.

The concerts will air across 25 Hindi speaking markets, every Friday at 7 pm to 9 pm with a repeat broadcast on Saturday 9 pm to 11 pm.

Tags
Radio City Gig City Shakar Mahadevan Sukhwinder Singh Armaan Malik Neeti Mohan Sachin - Jigar Monali Thakur Kailash Kher Ayushmann Khurrana Shankar Mahadevan Benny Dayal Mika Singh Shaan Aap Jahaan Concert Wahan
Related news
News | 26 Jun 2018

Birthday Special: Arjun Kapoor's hit songs

MUMBAI: From a geek to a lovable boyfriend, to an emotional and a best friend, Arjun Kapoor has portrayed every role with ease since he debuted with Ishqzade in 2012 opposite Parineeti Chopra.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2018

Soorma Anthem is the newest inspirational number by Shankar Mahadevan

MUMBAI: The newest song, Soorma Anthem from the Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu starrer, Soorma is our. Sung by Shankar Mahadevan, the song will boost your morale on this dull Monday evening.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2018

Singers and their social media updates

MUMBAI: Instagram is quite a trend now guys and celebs leave no chance to keep their selves updated on this popular pictorial medium.  For the same we also do not leave a chance to keep you updated, here we’ve got singers whose Instagram stories say this:

read more
News | 25 Jun 2018

Stuck in rains and missing bae? Then these songs are for you!

MUMBAI: Since, the past two days, Mumbai has been witnessing a heavy downpour. And, being stuck in rains is one of the most boring experiences, especially, if you are not along with your partner.

read more
News | 23 Jun 2018

Weekend Wrap: Stars who ruled the world of music

MUMBAI: With another week bidding goodbye, let’s have a look at stars who ruled the world of music.Guru Randhawa is ruling everywhere!

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 22-23: Fever FM rules Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: In RAM week 22 and 23, Fever FM 104 continued to top the charts in both Mumbai and Delhiread more

News
Celebrate 'Singlehood' with 98.3 FM Radio Mirchi

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi Punjab is giving all the singles a reason to rejoice.read more

News
BARC Week 24: Zoom acquires a notable rise

MUMBAI: In week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still heads the chart read more

Press Releases
Sony Music acquires the music rights for 2018's much-awaited sports drama 'Soorma'

MUMBAI: Global music giant, Sony Music has acquired the music rights for the upcoming Diljit Dosread more

News
Sony Yay got musicians together for an initiative

MUMBAI: Indian musicians like Shaan and Kailash Kher feel India has immense talent, and it is imread more

top# 5 articles

1
Neeti Mohan set to slay at Radio City's Gig City Season 3

MUMBAI: Renowned property of Radio City, which is called Gig City is back with its third season. The season will witness some fabulous performances...read more

2
XXX Tentacion bought homes for family weeks before murder

MUMBAI: Rapper XXXTentacion did his best to make sure everyone in his family was well taken care of by buying many of them homes in the months...read more

3
Sunidhi found it tough to mould voice in 'Badhiya' song

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan says the Main badhiya tu bhi badhiya song for Sanju captures the era of retro music, and that it...read more

4
Untold Festival adds The Black Eyed Peas to their 2018 line up

MUMBAI: Besides all the fan-favourites who will be performing at Romania’s Untold Festival, The Black Eyed Peas will definitely be one of the...read more

5
Soorma Anthem is the newest inspirational number by Shankar Mahadevan

MUMBAI: The newest song, Soorma Anthem from the Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu starrer, Soorma is our. Sung by Shankar Mahadevan, the song will...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group