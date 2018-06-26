Madonna may headline Glastonbury 2019

MUMBAI: Singer Madonna is in talks to headline Glastonbury 2019.

The iconic music festival was criticised last year for its lack of female headliners. Now, organiser Michael Eavis is aiming for the very best ahead of the 2019 festival, reports thesun.co.uk.

Madonna is being lined up to perform at the event, which kicks off a year from now.

"Preparations are already well underway after they have taken this year off, and Michael and his daughter Emily Eavis want to make it better than ever. They have always been massive fans of Madonna and know she would put on an unforgettable show.

"It was really important that they had a diverse line-up for the 2019 festival after criticism of previous ones," said a source.

The source added, "And with this being a fallow year they want to secure a really big name to drive ticket sales. Thanks to all her huge hits, they are convinced that she would be a real crowd pleaser on the Pyramid Stage."

(Source: IANS)