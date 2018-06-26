Kavish and Kanishk Seth pay an ode to their father K K Seth

MUMBAI: Celebrations for Father’s Day are just done, but one day to celebrate the contribution of a father in his children’s or family’s life is not enough. Kavish and Kanishk Seth are two grateful children, who would be performing for their respected father, KK Seth’s birth anniversary on 1 July 2018 at KC College, Churchgate. Sons of KK and singer Kavita Seth, both Kavish and Kanishk are into music.

“It’s a great platform to express our love towards our father through music. He encouraged all of us to pursue music. I will be presenting three songs, out of which one Aane Ko Hai Khwab is released,” says Kanishk.

“We plan to present songs that we have composed, written and produced. Both I and my brother are going to perform in Hindi. Our mom, Kavita Seth will perform in Punjabi and Urdu as well. I will also play an instrument that I have made. Named as Noori, it is a string instrument,” says Kavish Seth.

Remembering their father fondly, both the brothers unanimously state, “He was extremely encouraging towards anything we did, especially music.”

Kavish adds, “He would encourage me a lot to ask questions when I was a child. Probably that was the reason I entered IIT. Also, when there was a gap between my college and IIT entrance, I had picked up playing guitar and that time he insisted half-jokingly that I grow my hair like a Rockstar. He would even give me girlfriend allowance,” remembers Kavish.

The concert, Anandostav, a celebration of life is Kavita Seth’s dedication to her beloved mentor, friend and husband K.K. Seth on his birth anniversary. This is the seventh year of celebration. The fact that this time both her sons Kavish and Kanishk will be seen sharing the same stage with her, makes it even more special.

Kavita thinks, "Life is a gift from God and loving it to the fullest under every circumstance is something I strongly believe in. Keeping this is mind; I’ll be singing songs that highlight a celebratory spirit. I’ll be singing songs of this mood including the poetry of Khusrow, Kabir and other poets that are close to my heart."

Where: KC College, Churchgate

When: 1 July 2018, 7 pm onwards

Tickets on Book My show