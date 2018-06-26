RadioandMusic
News |  26 Jun 2018

'Heeriye' is about living in the moment and making our dreams come true: Nakash Aziz

MUMBAI: Nakash Aziz, the one whose given major hits like The Break Up Song, Selfie Le Le Re, Gaandi Baat a few to name has come up with a new single Heeriye in association with Indie Music Label.

“The song is about love, life and dreams. I have always wanted to tell stories and I thought songs are one of the best mediums of communicating and sharing experiences. This song is based on my personal experience. Many times we just tend to ignore the small dreams that make big moments with loved ones. In this rat-race, we tend to forget about the life we have always dreamt off. Heeriye is about living in the moment and making our dreams come true,” said Aziz

Click here to view the video:

He shares his experience of working on the song, “I met Aditya Pushkarna and mentioned to him that I want to make a new but independent song like it used to be done in the old times. Got all the musicians together at one place and did a one take recording.”

Heeriye happened to be quite an amazing recording session for Nakash as he says, “It was so much fun recording in one studio with all the musicians. I was in my singer’s booth and there was a big hall, where all the musicians were sitting and playing. We recorded this song within just one day and as soon as the song got its grip, we finalized it.”

Also Heeriye has released under Indie Music Label, on this he adds, “Indie music is one of the finest music companies. They are completely dedicated to independent music. They related to the story that I wanted to convey and nothing better than collaborating with people who want to say the same story and are on the same page as you are.”

On his further plans with the Indie Music Label Nakash Aziz states, “Definitely if the opportunity arises I would love to collaborate with indie music for other songs and convey stories that have touched my life.”

Nakash Aziz Heeriye Rolland Fernandes Nizel Nirvaan Pariva Shreedhar Chari Chandrakantji
