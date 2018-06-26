RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Jun 2018 11:39 |  By RnMTeam

Everyone now has opinion on music creation: Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Nigam feels that nowadays everyone, irrespective of knowledge has an opinion on creating music which was not the case in the 1960s and 70s.

The singer was interacting with the media along with music composer Shibani Kashyap, Shantanu Moitra, Leslie Lewis, Shamir Tandon, Sandesh Shandilya, Vivek Vasvani at R.D. Burman's 79th birth anniversary celebrations on Monday here.

When asked about the difference between today's and 1970s music creation process, Sonu said: "During those times, at the music sittings, actors and other people used to come but not with intension of advising or teaching and interfering music composers or singers' work.

"They used to go there to learn some from them, to have a good time and to give some inputs. Nowadays, however, everyone has an opinion while creating music whether they have the knowledge of it or not and that I feel is a major difference."

Sonu also expressed that he feels unlucky that he did not have the opportunity to sing for legendary music composer Rahul Dev Burman.

"I feel lucky that I met Panchamda, but I also feel unlucky because he wanted me to sing in '1942: A Love Story'. However, at that time, I went to Delhi and was there for three months.

"When I returned to Mumbai, someone told me that Panchamda (Rahul Dev Burman) was looking for me and he was keen that I should sing a song for him but nevertheless, I still feel connected to him and his legacy will stay forever through his music."

1942: A Love Story was Burman's swansong.

Burman's career as a music composer spanned over 33 years in which he composed more than 5,000 songs. Popularly known as Panchamda, he created a style of his own and defined Bollywood music with his romantic and peppy tracks that ruled the 1960s and '70s. 

Musicians and singers continue to be inspired by him till date.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Sonu Nigam Shibani Kashyap Shantanu Moitra Leslie Lewis Shamir Tandon Sandesh Shandilya Rahul Dev Burman Vivek Vasvani
Related news
News | 13 Jun 2018

Sonu Kakkar collaborates with Sonu Nigam on new single

MUMBAI: The eldest of the Kakkar’s, Sonu has collaborated with Sonu Nigam on her latest single Dil Ko Sukoon. Yes, both the Sonu’s have come together and the song will be releasing soon.

read more
News | 13 Jun 2018

Shibani Kashyap talks about bringing social change through music at MTV Music Inc

MUMBAI: Singer Shibani Kashyap, who attended the day one of MTV Music Inc, was a part of the panel ‘Using Music For A Cause’ by Shailendra Singh. 

read more
News | 09 Jun 2018

Motivational number, 'Fateh' from 'Sanju' to release tomorrow

MUMBAI: The next song, Fateh, from the much anticipated Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Sanju, will release tomorrow at 11 am. The song, which is learnt to be a motivational number, is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

read more
News | 05 Jun 2018

'Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya' from 'Sanju' trends at #1 on YouTube

MUMBAI: The first song Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya from the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Sanju is trending at number one on YouTube. Sung by Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan, the song will take you on a nostalgic ride to the 1980’s.

read more
News | 26 May 2018

Ayushmann lends his voice for #BeatPlasticPollution anthem song

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana has sung a song titled Tik Tak Plastic for an NGO Bhamla Foundation in collaboration with United Nations, to raise awareness against use of plastic.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 22-23: Fever FM rules Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: In RAM week 22 and 23, Fever FM 104 continued to top the charts in both Mumbai and Delhiread more

News
Celebrate 'Singlehood' with 98.3 FM Radio Mirchi

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi Punjab is giving all the singles a reason to rejoice.read more

News
BARC Week 24: Zoom acquires a notable rise

MUMBAI: In week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still heads the chart read more

Press Releases
Sony Music acquires the music rights for 2018's much-awaited sports drama 'Soorma'

MUMBAI: Global music giant, Sony Music has acquired the music rights for the upcoming Diljit Dosread more

News
Sony Yay got musicians together for an initiative

MUMBAI: Indian musicians like Shaan and Kailash Kher feel India has immense talent, and it is imread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sunidhi found it tough to mould voice in 'Badhiya' song

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan says the Main badhiya tu bhi badhiya song for Sanju captures the era of retro music, and that it...read more

2
Untold Festival adds The Black Eyed Peas to their 2018 line up

MUMBAI: Besides all the fan-favourites who will be performing at Romania’s Untold Festival, The Black Eyed Peas will definitely be one of the...read more

3
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin's PDA moment

MUMBAI: Actress Dakota Johnson and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin were spotted making a rare public display of affection here.Martin was seen with...read more

4
Neeti Mohan set to slay at Radio City's Gig City Season 3

MUMBAI: Renowned property of Radio City, which is called Gig City is back with its third season. The season will witness some fabulous performances...read more

5
Madonna may headline Glastonbury 2019

MUMBAI:  Singer Madonna is in talks to headline Glastonbury 2019.The iconic music festival was criticised last year for its lack of female...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group