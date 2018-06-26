Birthday Special: Arjun Kapoor's hit songs

MUMBAI: From a geek to a lovable boyfriend, to an emotional and a best friend, Arjun Kapoor has portrayed every role with ease since he debuted with Ishqzade in 2012 opposite Parineeti Chopra. From being a Salman Khan fan to that North Indian charming hunk, every girl is in awe with this actor. He has featured in some memorable songs that fit every occasion. So, on his birthday, let’s check out the hit songs of Arjun Kapoor.

Main Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga – Half Girlfriend

This song is one of the perfect examples of unrequited love.

Chokra Jawaan – Ishaqzaade

This song is a celebration of masculinity in the outside world.

High Heels Te Nachche - Ki & Ka

Arjun donning high heels and dancing alongside Kareena Kapoor completely stole our heart just like the song.

Locha E Ulfat – 2 States

Not only the movie but all of its songs gave us cute relationship goals and the fact that North can meet South in the love department.

Hawa Hawa – Mubarakan

Though a remake, Hawa Hawa from Mubarakan is another hit song of Arjun, sung by Mika Singh and Prakriti Kakar.

SUPERMAN – Tevar

Composed by Sajid-Wajid and sung by Wajid, this song shows Arjun Kapoor’s fandom for his favourite actor and mentor Salman Khan.

Tune Maari Entriyaan – Gunday

This song is another hit number sung by Vishal Dadlani, KK, Neeti Mohan, Bappi Lahiri and features Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra.