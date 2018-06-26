RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Jun 2018 16:00 |  By RnMTeam

Birthday Special: Arjun Kapoor's hit songs

MUMBAI: From a geek to a lovable boyfriend, to an emotional and a best friend, Arjun Kapoor has portrayed every role with ease since he debuted with Ishqzade in 2012 opposite Parineeti Chopra. From being a Salman Khan fan to that North Indian charming hunk, every girl is in awe with this actor. He has featured in some memorable songs that fit every occasion. So, on his birthday, let’s check out the hit songs of Arjun Kapoor.

Main Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga – Half Girlfriend

This song is one of the perfect examples of unrequited love.

Chokra Jawaan – Ishaqzaade

This song is a celebration of masculinity in the outside world.

High Heels Te Nachche - Ki & Ka

Arjun donning high heels and dancing alongside Kareena Kapoor completely stole our heart just like the song.

Locha E Ulfat – 2 States

Not only the movie but all of its songs gave us cute relationship goals and the fact that North can meet South in the love department.

Hawa Hawa – Mubarakan

Though a remake, Hawa Hawa from Mubarakan is another hit song of Arjun, sung by Mika Singh and Prakriti Kakar.

SUPERMAN – Tevar

Composed by Sajid-Wajid and sung by Wajid, this song shows Arjun Kapoor’s fandom for his favourite actor and mentor Salman Khan.

Tune Maari Entriyaan – Gunday

This song is another hit number sung by Vishal Dadlani, KK, Neeti Mohan, Bappi Lahiri and features Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra.

Tags
Arjun Kapoor Salman Khan Sajid-Wajid Ranveer Singh Priyanka Chopra Mika Singh Prakriti Kakar Kareena Kapoor Parineeti Chopra
Related news
News | 26 Jun 2018

Sunidhi found it tough to mould voice in 'Badhiya' song

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan says the Main badhiya tu bhi badhiya song for Sanju captures the era of retro music, and that it was tough for her to get the tone right.

read more
News | 26 Jun 2018

Neeti Mohan set to slay at Radio City's Gig City Season 3

MUMBAI: Renowned property of Radio City, which is called Gig City is back with its third season. The season will witness some fabulous performances by renowned singers, musicians from the Indian music industry like Sukhwinder Singh, Armaan Malik, Neeti Mohan, Sachin - Jigar, Monali Thakur.

read more
News | 23 Jun 2018

Weekend Wrap: Stars who ruled the world of music

MUMBAI: With another week bidding goodbye, let’s have a look at stars who ruled the world of music.Guru Randhawa is ruling everywhere!

read more
News | 23 Jun 2018

Five Bollywood movie albums to look for in 2018

MUMBAI: The first half of 2018 is done and these six months have seen some of the major blockbusters with chart topping songs and album. Be it Raazi, Veere di Wedding, or now Sanju; each of these films gave smashing numbers.

read more
News | 23 Jun 2018

Jaipur based YouTube sensation Mohit Gaur shares an insight into his journey in the music industry

MUMBAI:  When celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Saif Ali Khan, Himesh Reshamiya praise a young talent during his stint at India’s Rawstar, people ought to take notice of him.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 22-23: Fever FM rules Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: In RAM week 22 and 23, Fever FM 104 continued to top the charts in both Mumbai and Delhiread more

News
Celebrate 'Singlehood' with 98.3 FM Radio Mirchi

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi Punjab is giving all the singles a reason to rejoice.read more

News
BARC Week 24: Zoom acquires a notable rise

MUMBAI: In week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still heads the chart read more

Press Releases
Sony Music acquires the music rights for 2018's much-awaited sports drama 'Soorma'

MUMBAI: Global music giant, Sony Music has acquired the music rights for the upcoming Diljit Dosread more

News
Sony Yay got musicians together for an initiative

MUMBAI: Indian musicians like Shaan and Kailash Kher feel India has immense talent, and it is imread more

top# 5 articles

1
Neeti Mohan set to slay at Radio City's Gig City Season 3

MUMBAI: Renowned property of Radio City, which is called Gig City is back with its third season. The season will witness some fabulous performances...read more

2
Sunidhi found it tough to mould voice in 'Badhiya' song

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan says the Main badhiya tu bhi badhiya song for Sanju captures the era of retro music, and that it...read more

3
XXX Tentacion bought homes for family weeks before murder

MUMBAI: Rapper XXXTentacion did his best to make sure everyone in his family was well taken care of by buying many of them homes in the months...read more

4
Untold Festival adds The Black Eyed Peas to their 2018 line up

MUMBAI: Besides all the fan-favourites who will be performing at Romania’s Untold Festival, The Black Eyed Peas will definitely be one of the...read more

5
Soorma Anthem is the newest inspirational number by Shankar Mahadevan

MUMBAI: The newest song, Soorma Anthem from the Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu starrer, Soorma is our. Sung by Shankar Mahadevan, the song will...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group