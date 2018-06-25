RadioandMusic
News |  25 Jun 2018 11:51 |  By RnMTeam

XXX Tentacion bought homes for family weeks before murder

MUMBAI: Rapper XXXTentacion did his best to make sure everyone in his family was well taken care of by buying many of them homes in the months leading up to his murder.

Sources close to the rapper says that his most important objective in life was to take care of those around him. We've obtained real estate records that show XXX purchased four homes in South Florida between the months of April and June totaling $1.7 million, reports tmz.com.

It's unclear exactly who the homes were purchased for, but the source says the rapper took care of his parents, siblings, aunts, uncles, grandmothers and great-grandmothers. 

The 20-year-old also had a baby on the way with his girlfriend at the time of his death. 

According to tmz.com, his killers were inside the same motorcycle shop and then waited outside for him to leave. Cops say the shooters ambushed XXX in his car where a brief struggled ensued before he was shot multiple times.

One suspect has been arrested. Two are still on the loose.

(Source: IANS)

