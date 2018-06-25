RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Jun 2018 14:53 |  By RnMTeam

Winning award always special: Amaal Mallik

MUMBAI: Composer Amaal Mallik, who bagged the Best Music Director award for his work in the film "Badrinath Ki Dulhania", says winning an award is always special to him.

"The feeling of winning an award is always special as it boosts one's drive to strive harder and better one's craft. I'm so honoured to have won my first ever IIFA award for the two songs ('Roke na ruke naina' and 'Aashiq surrender hua') which happen to be so dear to me in such different ways," Amaal said in a statement after his victory at the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) gala here on Sunday.

The award couldn't have come at a better time for him as his parents also celebrated their anniversary on the same day. 

"They've probably been the reason why I am holding this award in my hand. Their teachings about and beyond the world of music happen to be the decisive factor behind all the good things that have happened to me in my life," he said.

"It was my dad's dream that I do a Dharma film some day and I'd like to thank my music supervisor Azeem Dayani for making that dream come true.

"I cannot thank you, people, enough for having embraced songs like 'Roke na ruke naina'. When an artiste's intention is to only go out there and make an honest song, from his heart, seeing it pay off, is possibly the most humbling feeling ever." 

"Aashiq..." was a joyride for Amaal. 

"Having the chance to lend my vocals and see it getting the kind of response it got was nothing but overwhelming to me. This award only means that I'll backpack a bigger set of responsibilities to entertain you in several ways, always," he said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Amaal Mallik Azeem Dayani Roke Na Ruke Naina IIFA Dharma film
Related news
News | 25 Jun 2018

I never planned singing: Iulia Vantur

MUMBAI: Romanian TV presenter Iulia Vantur, who has showcased her musical prowess in the latest release Race 3, says she had never planned singing.

read more
News | 13 Jun 2018

My job is to find the right song for the situation of a film: Azeem Dayani

MUMBAI: Not many know about music supervising as a profession, thus Azeem Dayani, the music supervisor of Dharma Productions enlightened one and all at MTV Music Inc on this fascinating career option.  

read more
News | 07 Jun 2018

SRK wants Armaan to do music for him

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has shown interest in working with Armaan Malik. The excited young singer said it will be also amazing if his brother and composer Amaal Mallik gets to do the music.

read more
News | 29 May 2018

Amaal Mallik turns philanthropist, donates an ambulance

MUMBAI: Having created a name for himself as being the youngest successful music composer in Bollywood, Amaal Mallik has now also become a philanthropist.

read more
News | 26 May 2018

Weekend Wrap-Up: Music stars who made headlines

MUMBAI: With the preceding week bidding bye, we are back with another article of Weekend Wrap-Up. This time we have some new entries on our list of music stars who made headlines. Do check out the article and know more.Singer Shaan’s witty take on music industry

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 24: Zoom acquires a notable rise

MUMBAI: In week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still heads the chart read more

Press Releases
Sony Music acquires the music rights for 2018's much-awaited sports drama 'Soorma'

MUMBAI: Global music giant, Sony Music has acquired the music rights for the upcoming Diljit Dosread more

News
Sony Yay got musicians together for an initiative

MUMBAI: Indian musicians like Shaan and Kailash Kher feel India has immense talent, and it is imread more

Press Releases
9X Media collaborates with leading voices of India to create track to commemorate World Music Day

MUMBAI: 9X Media is celebrating International World Music Day by launching a 9X Media original tread more

Press Releases
MTV Beats celebrates musical maestros of Bollywood on World Music Day

MUMBAI: Bollywood music is a solace to everyone’s soul regardless of one’s age.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Shilpa Rao shares a glimpse of a recording session

MUMBAI: Khuda Jaane fame Shilpa Rao is all busy, as we can see the singer prepping up to release her new song. She takes it to Twitter to share a...read more

2
XXX Tentacion bought homes for family weeks before murder

MUMBAI: Rapper XXXTentacion did his best to make sure everyone in his family was well taken care of by buying many of them homes in the months...read more

3
Shekhar Ravjiani tweets a motivational message

MUMBAI: We all feel low at times and go through different emotions and phases. At this moment in our life we need a motivation system to take us away...read more

4
Winning award always special: Amaal Mallik

MUMBAI: Composer Amaal Mallik, who bagged the Best Music Director award for his work in the film "Badrinath Ki Dulhania", says winning an award is...read more

5
Adele works on her fitness for film role

MUMBAI: Singer Adele is working towards becoming fitter so that she can try acting in a film.The Hello singer has been secretly working out to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group