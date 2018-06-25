RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Jun 2018 11:19 |  By RnMTeam

Sun sets when the time comes: Joe Jackson

MUMBAI: Joe Jackson, father of Michael, Janet and the performing family, has opened up for the first time about his battle with terminal cancer, saying that the "sun sets when the time comes".

The pop music patriarch on Sunday alluded to his health in a cryptic tweet, writing, "I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes."

Jackson's tweet was accompanied by a photo of the 89 year old staring out at the ocean and holding on to a rail as the sun was setting in the distance, reports people.com.

As the tweet went viral on Sunday, fans sent Jackson well wishes, with one Twitter user writing, "Stay strong Mr Jackson. You have brought such wonderful music into our lives via your wonderful family."

Jackson was also on the mind of his daughter Janet Jackson on Friday, when she praised her "incredible" father while accepting the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards' Impact trophy.

"It's beautiful, it's humbling to be recognized as someone that has had a positive impact, but if I have been fortunate enough to impact others it is only because I, myself, have been greatly impacted by positive people in my life," Janet, 52, said in her speech.

"My mother nourished me with the most extravagant love imaginable, my father, my incredible father, drove me to be the best that I can," she added. "My siblings set an incredibly high standard for artistic excellence… Sometimes, having an impact can be as simple as a smile, a handshake, or a hug."

Joe has been battling the illness "for some time", tmz.com reported on Friday, but is "at the end stages" and the "cancer cannot be treated."

Family members, including Joe's 88-year-old wife Katherine Jackson, have been at his bedside. Jackson's children and grandchildren have also made visits.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Janet Joe Jackson Michael Radio Disney Music Awards Katherine Jackson
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 24: Zoom acquires a notable rise

MUMBAI: In week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still heads the chart read more

Press Releases
Sony Music acquires the music rights for 2018's much-awaited sports drama 'Soorma'

MUMBAI: Global music giant, Sony Music has acquired the music rights for the upcoming Diljit Dosread more

News
Sony Yay got musicians together for an initiative

MUMBAI: Indian musicians like Shaan and Kailash Kher feel India has immense talent, and it is imread more

Press Releases
9X Media collaborates with leading voices of India to create track to commemorate World Music Day

MUMBAI: 9X Media is celebrating International World Music Day by launching a 9X Media original tread more

Press Releases
MTV Beats celebrates musical maestros of Bollywood on World Music Day

MUMBAI: Bollywood music is a solace to everyone’s soul regardless of one’s age.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Demi Lovato finds humour in life

MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato says life is ‘really funny’.The Sober singer, who had celebrated six years without a drink earlier this year, apologised...read more

2
Shekhar Ravjiani tweets a motivational message

MUMBAI: We all feel low at times and go through different emotions and phases. At this moment in our life we need a motivation system to take us away...read more

3
Winning award always special: Amaal Mallik

MUMBAI: Composer Amaal Mallik, who bagged the Best Music Director award for his work in the film "Badrinath Ki Dulhania", says winning an award is...read more

4
Shilpa Rao shares a glimpse of a recording session

MUMBAI: Khuda Jaane fame Shilpa Rao is all busy, as we can see the singer prepping up to release her new song. She takes it to Twitter to share a...read more

5
XXX Tentacion bought homes for family weeks before murder

MUMBAI: Rapper XXXTentacion did his best to make sure everyone in his family was well taken care of by buying many of them homes in the months...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group