Sun sets when the time comes: Joe Jackson

Joe Jackson, father of Michael, Janet and the performing family, has opened up for the first time about his battle with terminal cancer, saying that the "sun sets when the time comes".

The pop music patriarch on Sunday alluded to his health in a cryptic tweet, writing, "I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes."

Jackson's tweet was accompanied by a photo of the 89 year old staring out at the ocean and holding on to a rail as the sun was setting in the distance, reports people.com.

As the tweet went viral on Sunday, fans sent Jackson well wishes, with one Twitter user writing, "Stay strong Mr Jackson. You have brought such wonderful music into our lives via your wonderful family."

Jackson was also on the mind of his daughter Janet Jackson on Friday, when she praised her "incredible" father while accepting the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards' Impact trophy.

"It's beautiful, it's humbling to be recognized as someone that has had a positive impact, but if I have been fortunate enough to impact others it is only because I, myself, have been greatly impacted by positive people in my life," Janet, 52, said in her speech.

"My mother nourished me with the most extravagant love imaginable, my father, my incredible father, drove me to be the best that I can," she added. "My siblings set an incredibly high standard for artistic excellence… Sometimes, having an impact can be as simple as a smile, a handshake, or a hug."

Joe has been battling the illness "for some time", tmz.com reported on Friday, but is "at the end stages" and the "cancer cannot be treated."

Family members, including Joe's 88-year-old wife Katherine Jackson, have been at his bedside. Jackson's children and grandchildren have also made visits.

