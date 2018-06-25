Stuck in rains and missing bae? Then these songs are for you!

MUMBAI: Since, the past two days, Mumbai has been witnessing a heavy downpour. And, being stuck in rains is one of the most boring experiences, especially, if you are not along with your partner. So, we thought of listing some romantic songs, which one can tune into these romantic songs and feel close to your bae, whilst killing time.

Dhadak Title Track

Featuring young rumored lovers, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, Dhadak Title Track is the newest love anthem. The song is currently trending at number 10 on YouTube.

Ishq Wala Love – Student Of The Year

Monsoon is the best time when Ishq Wala Love happens to many. So, if you are one of those for whom Cupid has just struck and you are also stuck somewhere, waiting for the downpour to stop, listen to the song and enjoy the feeling of falling in love.

Khuda Jaane – Bachna Ae Haseeno

Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno is one of the romantic songs of the hour, one must tune into amid those rains.

Humnava Mere

This romantic song by Jubin Nautiyal for T-Series is another number to cherish during the monsoons.

Sun Saathiya – ABCD 2

This dance number from ABCD 2, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan is a romantic filler to kill time when stuck in rains.

Woh Pehli Baar – Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi

Woh Pehli Bar is the perfect song to remember your first date with your bae.

Zaalima – Raees

The King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan never leaves a stone unturned when it comes to the idea of being in love. And, in Zaalima the Badshah Khan romancing Mahira Khan surely gives us relationship goals. Listen to this song, sung in the blissful voice of Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur.

Mitti Di Khushboo – Ayushhman Khurrana

The smell of rain is one of the eternal essences. And, if this scent reminds you old memories with a loved one, then you got to tune into Mitti Di Khushboo by Ayushmann Khurrana and head back to the place, where love might be waiting even today.

Piya O Re Piya – Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya

Piya O Re Piya in the voice of Atif Aslam is another song, those falling in love must keep on their playlist during this heavy downpour.

Jaage Jaage – Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai

The idea of a romantic date is best given by this song featuring Jimmy Shergil and Tulip Joshi.

Aaya Na Tu – Arjun Kanungo, Momina Mustehsan

Lastly, if you were waiting to apologise to your bae after a fight, then bury the hatchet right away and call them, else you will miss on true love. And if you are still stubborn then tune into the latest song by Arjun Kanungo and Momina Mustehsan, Aaya Na Tu so that you are not left behind in love.