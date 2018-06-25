RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Jun 2018 17:03 |  By RnMTeam

Stuck in rains and missing bae? Then these songs are for you!

MUMBAI: Since, the past two days, Mumbai has been witnessing a heavy downpour. And, being stuck in rains is one of the most boring experiences, especially, if you are not along with your partner. So, we thought of listing some romantic songs, which one can tune into these romantic songs and feel close to your bae, whilst killing time.

Dhadak Title Track

Featuring young rumored lovers, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, Dhadak Title Track is the newest love anthem. The song is currently trending at number 10 on YouTube.

Ishq Wala Love – Student Of The Year

Monsoon is the best time when Ishq Wala Love happens to many. So, if you are one of those for whom Cupid has just struck and you are also stuck somewhere, waiting for the downpour to stop, listen to the song and enjoy the feeling of falling in love.

Khuda Jaane – Bachna Ae Haseeno

Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno is one of the romantic songs of the hour, one must tune into amid those rains.

Humnava Mere

This romantic song by Jubin Nautiyal for T-Series is another number to cherish during the monsoons.

Sun Saathiya – ABCD 2

This dance number from ABCD 2, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan is a romantic filler to kill time when stuck in rains.

Woh Pehli Baar – Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi

Woh Pehli Bar is the perfect song to remember your first date with your bae.

Zaalima – Raees

The King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan never leaves a stone unturned when it comes to the idea of being in love. And, in Zaalima the Badshah Khan romancing Mahira Khan surely gives us relationship goals. Listen to this song, sung in the blissful voice of Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur.

Mitti Di Khushboo – Ayushhman Khurrana

The smell of rain is one of the eternal essences. And, if this scent reminds you old memories with a loved one, then you got to tune into Mitti Di Khushboo by Ayushmann Khurrana and head back to the place, where love might be waiting even today.

Piya O Re Piya – Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya

Piya O Re Piya in the voice of Atif Aslam is another song, those falling in love must keep on their playlist during this heavy downpour.

Jaage Jaage – Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai

The idea of a romantic date is best given by this song featuring Jimmy Shergil and Tulip Joshi.

Aaya Na Tu – Arjun Kanungo, Momina Mustehsan

Lastly, if you were waiting to apologise to your bae after a fight, then bury the hatchet right away and call them, else you will miss on true love. And if you are still stubborn then tune into the latest song by Arjun Kanungo and Momina Mustehsan, Aaya Na Tu so that you are not left behind in love.

Tags
Dhadak title track Ishq Wala Love Student Of The Year Khuda Jaane Bachna Ae Haseeno Humnava Mere Piya O Re Piya Sun Saathiya ABCD 2 Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya Shraddha Kapoor Varun Dhawan Badshah Mahira Khan Zaalima Raees Arijit Singh Harshdeep Kaur Mitti di khushboo Ayushmann Khurrana Aatif Aslam Arjun Kanungo Momina Mustehsan Janhvi Kapoor Ishaan Khatter
Related news
News | 25 Jun 2018

Singers and their social media updates

MUMBAI: Instagram is quite a trend now guys and celebs leave no chance to keep their selves updated on this popular pictorial medium.  For the same we also do not leave a chance to keep you updated, here we’ve got singers whose Instagram stories say this:

read more
News | 25 Jun 2018

Shilpa Rao shares a glimpse of a recording session

MUMBAI: Khuda Jaane fame Shilpa Rao is all busy, as we can see the singer prepping up to release her new song.

read more
News | 23 Jun 2018

Weekend Wrap: Stars who ruled the world of music

MUMBAI: With another week bidding goodbye, let’s have a look at stars who ruled the world of music.Guru Randhawa is ruling everywhere!

read more
News | 23 Jun 2018

A sneak peak; to a few songs which are on a trend spree

MUMBAI: We are sailing into the middle of the year, while there is so much happening around in the music industry. There were a trail of a few songs which got quite popular.

read more
News | 23 Jun 2018

Don't always listen to your parents, but respect them: Badshah

MUMBAI: Rapper, singer and now a content producer, Badshah has come a long way in the music industry. But, the road to this spectacular success was not that glossy.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 22-23: Fever FM rules Mumbai and Delhi, while Radio Mirchi and Radio City are the stars in Kolkatta and Bengaluru respectively

MUMBAI: In RAM week 22 and 23, Fever FM 104 continued to top the charts in both Mumbai and Delhiread more

News
Celebrate 'Singlehood' with 98.3 FM Radio Mirchi

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi Punjab is giving all the singles a reason to rejoice.read more

News
BARC Week 24: Zoom acquires a notable rise

MUMBAI: In week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still heads the chart read more

Press Releases
Sony Music acquires the music rights for 2018's much-awaited sports drama 'Soorma'

MUMBAI: Global music giant, Sony Music has acquired the music rights for the upcoming Diljit Dosread more

News
Sony Yay got musicians together for an initiative

MUMBAI: Indian musicians like Shaan and Kailash Kher feel India has immense talent, and it is imread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singers and their social media updates

MUMBAI: Instagram is quite a trend now guys and celebs leave no chance to keep their selves updated on this popular pictorial medium.  For the same...read more

2
XXX Tentacion bought homes for family weeks before murder

MUMBAI: Rapper XXXTentacion did his best to make sure everyone in his family was well taken care of by buying many of them homes in the months...read more

3
Someone is watching over me-says Shashwat Singh as he sings his next song with A R Rahman

MUMBAI: To be chosen by a legendary music composer over and over as a voice for his creation is a sign of true talent. How else Shashwat Singh would...read more

4
I never planned singing: Iulia Vantur

MUMBAI: Romanian TV presenter Iulia Vantur, who has showcased her musical prowess in the latest release Race 3, says she had never planned singing....read more

5
Sony Music releases 'Soorma Anthem', an inspirational track

MUMBAI: After releasing the love song Ishq Di Baajiyaan that has stolen hearts nationwide, Sony Music releases Soorma Anthem-an inspirational track...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group