Soorma Anthem is the newest inspirational number by Shankar Mahadevan

MUMBAI: The newest song, Soorma Anthem from the Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu starrer, Soorma is our. Sung by Shankar Mahadevan, the song will boost your morale on this dull Monday evening.

The song shows the titular character’s (Diljit Dosanjh) phase of bouncing back from injury and showcasing an electrifying performance in the hockey matches at olympics. The song thus gives a message that your physical impairments cannot stop you from achieving your dreams if you have a strong willpower and some motivation. Shankar Mahadevan’d voice adds to the motivational track.

Penned by Gulzar, the music is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

Soorma, produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangada Singh and Deepak Singh, is slated to release on 13 July 2018.