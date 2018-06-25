RadioandMusic
News |  25 Jun 2018 18:10 |  By RnMTeam

Sonu Kakkar calls sister Neha her 'rockstar' and brother Tony 'one man army'

MUMBAI: Sonu Kakkar, who recently released her single, Laga De Aag can’t stop praising her talented singer sister Neha Kakkar and composer, writer as well as singer brother Tony Kakkar.

When asked about Neha, Sonu said, “She is my Rockstar. I really appreciate her talent.”

Further speaking about her brother, Tony, who has written and composed Laga De Aag, Sonu further said, “He is such a talented person. He does everything so beautifully. He writes so well, composes so well and doesn’t do anything for the heck of it. He is a one man army and I’m proud to be his sister.”

“Both Neha and Tony are very good human beings and I am proud to be their sister,” the singer, who is known for her superhit songs like Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo said.

Watch the video here:

Laga De Aag, presented by Anshul Garg’s Desi Music Factory has garnered over 7.4 million views on YouTube and is trending at number 25.

