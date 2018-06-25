RadioandMusic
News |  25 Jun 2018

Someone is watching over me-says Shashwat Singh as he sings his next song with A R Rahman

MUMBAI: To be chosen by a legendary music composer over and over as a voice for his creation is a sign of true talent. How else Shashwat Singh would be chosen by the Mozart of Madras for the multiple times?  It is only talent and unique voice quality. “I am blessed and honoured. I am sure someone is watching over me that I have got these amazing opportunities to work for Rahman Sir.” Says Shashwat Singh, as his new song Ruby Ruby from the movie Sanju has unveiled.

The song has retro feel and while the premises of the song could be for a girl, the situation the song is not isn’t clear. “That I can’t tell. Anyway the movie is just three days away from release. The lyrics by Irshad Kamil are amazing and as usual the composition is too good. I think they made four drafts of the song and finally this one was zeroed down.”

The singer has sung with all top line composers of Hindi Music industry and thinks all of them have their strengths, “Pritam da is too amazing. I have never seen anyone being that efficient. I have sung for AMit Trivedi’s live shows too. His ways of functioning is very unique. It has been a great experience.”

As the song has ben received with lot of love and appreciation, Shashwat is more than happy, “I sent an email to Rahmir Sir thanking him for giving me this opportunity. His usual one word reply is ‘Ok’ ‘Good’. This times he replied saying Mubarak.”

The singer who has sung in movies like Tamasha and Mohenjo Daro, is exited for his future, “I will be soon traveling to Europe and looking forward to create my own music. Maybe something in independent space. I also like to work for visuals. I was part of an ad in Kolkata.”

Shashwat Singh A R Rahman Tamasha Irshad Kamil Mohenjo Daro Amit Trivedi Pritam Ruby Ruby Sanju
