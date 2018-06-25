Shilpa Rao shares a glimpse of a recording session
MUMBAI: Khuda Jaane fame Shilpa Rao is all busy, as we can see the singer prepping up to release her new song.
She takes it to Twitter to share a recording session about Saawariya, her new song. A beautiful combination of the guitar used in the song with that melody is sure to grasp you attention.
Here’s the glimpse of Shilpa Rao’s tweet:
A little glimpse of the song #Saawariya that @nkbass @DrishyamFilms @DrishyamPlay and I are releasing tomorrow, hear it with the rains @RedFMIndia pic.twitter.com/wuSWH7TqU1
— Shilpa Rao (@shilparao11) June 24, 2018