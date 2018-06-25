RadioandMusic
News |  25 Jun 2018 15:48

Shilpa Rao shares a glimpse of a recording session

MUMBAI: Khuda Jaane fame Shilpa Rao is all busy, as we can see the singer prepping up to release her new song.

She takes it to Twitter to share a recording session about Saawariya, her new song. A beautiful combination of the guitar used in the song with that melody is sure to grasp you attention.

Here’s the glimpse of Shilpa Rao’s tweet:

Shilpa Rao Twitter Khuda Jaane Saawariya guitar
