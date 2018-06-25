Shekhar Ravjiani tweets a motivational message
MUMBAI: We all feel low at times and go through different emotions and phases. At this moment in our life we need a motivation system to take us away from all our ill feelings.
And what better if your favourite celebrity gives you that kind of motivation. For the same, Shekhar Ravijiani shares a message on Twitter.
Check it out here:
A message for people who seem to have given up on their life, career, relationships etc. You have one life. Go...Get it! And if you fail, rise again but don’t don’t don’t give up for anything or anyone.
— Shekhar Ravjiyani (@ShekharRavjiani) June 24, 2018