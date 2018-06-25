RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Jun 2018 14:42 |  By RnMTeam

Shekhar Ravjiani tweets a motivational message

MUMBAI: We all feel low at times and go through different emotions and phases. At this moment in our life we need a motivation system to take us away from all our ill feelings.

And what better if your favourite celebrity gives you that kind of  motivation. For the same, Shekhar Ravijiani shares a message on Twitter.

Check it out here:

Tags
​ Shekhar Ravjiani​​ Twitter celebrity motivational message
Related news
News | 25 Jun 2018

Shilpa Rao shares a glimpse of a recording session

MUMBAI: Khuda Jaane fame Shilpa Rao is all busy, as we can see the singer prepping up to release her new song.

read more
News | 23 Jun 2018

Salman Khan, Bollywood and the music industry praise Arjun Kanungo for 'Aaya Na Tu'

MUMBAI: Arjun Kanungo's new single, Aaya Na Tu with Momina Mustehsan has crossed over 12 million views in mere two days. The song is a beautiful ballad every person, who has experienced heartbreak will easily connect with. Watch the video here:

read more
News | 18 Jun 2018

Being good doesn't depend on religion or colour: Akon

MUMBAI: Popular American singer-rapper Akon says being a good person does not depend on the religion, colour and race but on how you treat others.

read more
News | 14 Jun 2018

Zedd, Diplo's Twitter fight

MUMBAI : Popular American DJ Diplo and DJ Zedd traded a series of profanity-laced tweets, reigniting their rivalry.

read more
News | 07 Jun 2018

Walker Hayes, wife mourn loss of seventh child

MUMBAI: American singer Walker Hayes and his wife Laney Beville are mourning the loss of their seventh child and said that their baby is "now safely in heaven".

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 24: Zoom acquires a notable rise

MUMBAI: In week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still heads the chart read more

Press Releases
Sony Music acquires the music rights for 2018's much-awaited sports drama 'Soorma'

MUMBAI: Global music giant, Sony Music has acquired the music rights for the upcoming Diljit Dosread more

News
Sony Yay got musicians together for an initiative

MUMBAI: Indian musicians like Shaan and Kailash Kher feel India has immense talent, and it is imread more

Press Releases
9X Media collaborates with leading voices of India to create track to commemorate World Music Day

MUMBAI: 9X Media is celebrating International World Music Day by launching a 9X Media original tread more

Press Releases
MTV Beats celebrates musical maestros of Bollywood on World Music Day

MUMBAI: Bollywood music is a solace to everyone’s soul regardless of one’s age.read more

top# 5 articles

1
I never planned singing: Iulia Vantur

MUMBAI: Romanian TV presenter Iulia Vantur, who has showcased her musical prowess in the latest release Race 3, says she had never planned singing....read more

2
Rihanna introduces new Moroccan Spice Palette by Fenty Beauty

MUMBAI: Pop sensation Rihanna introduced the new Moroccan Spice palette by her makeup line Fenty Beauty, a brand that creates make-up essentials for...read more

3
I like unfamiliar situations: Vishal Dadlani

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani says that he likes unfamiliar situations and challenges. For him, the only thing that makes him happy is to...read more

4
Shekhar Ravjiani tweets a motivational message

MUMBAI: We all feel low at times and go through different emotions and phases. At this moment in our life we need a motivation system to take us away...read more

5
Winning award always special: Amaal Mallik

MUMBAI: Composer Amaal Mallik, who bagged the Best Music Director award for his work in the film "Badrinath Ki Dulhania", says winning an award is...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group