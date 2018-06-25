RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Jun 2018 13:16 |  By RnMTeam

Rihanna introduces new Moroccan Spice Palette by Fenty Beauty

MUMBAI: Pop sensation Rihanna introduced the new Moroccan Spice palette by her makeup line Fenty Beauty, a brand that creates make-up essentials for women of all shades.

The singer shred a glimpse of the beauty brand in a tweet as she announced the launch date of the product.

Fenty Beauty was launched by Rihanna with an intent to make women of every personality, colour, culture and ethnicity etc. to feel included. Rihanna has earlier launched makeup products including foundations, eyeshadows and luminizers etc.

The Moroccan Spice palette will be available at the major retailers like Harvey Nichols and Sephora etc.

Tags
Rihanna Moroccan Spice Palette makeup products Singer
Related news
News | 23 Jun 2018

Sonu Kakkar goes bold with 'Laga De Aag'

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Kakkar’s single, Laga De Aag has got a good response since it dropped online. The song brings out the bold side of the singer, who is known for her romantic melodies. Watch the video here: 

read more
News | 20 Jun 2018

Kelly Clarkson will love her body 'no matter what'

MUMBAI: Singer Kelly Clarkson, who has lost a lot of weight, believes in having a body-positive attitude.Clarkson says she had taken to a new "clean eating" regimen after reading the book "The Plant Paradox", reports people.com.

read more
News | 18 Jun 2018

Being good doesn't depend on religion or colour: Akon

MUMBAI: Popular American singer-rapper Akon says being a good person does not depend on the religion, colour and race but on how you treat others.

read more
News | 18 Jun 2018

Rihanna caught on camera stealing a wine glass

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna was left red-faced on a recent taping of The Graham Norton Show when the host shamed her for stealing wine glasses from posh events.

read more
News | 15 Jun 2018

Pete Davidson called Nick Cannon before popping the question to Grande

MUMBAI: Rapper-actor-filmmaker Nick Cannon was among the first to know about actor-comedian Pete Davidson and singer Ariana Grande’s engagement.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 24: Zoom acquires a notable rise

MUMBAI: In week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still heads the chart read more

Press Releases
Sony Music acquires the music rights for 2018's much-awaited sports drama 'Soorma'

MUMBAI: Global music giant, Sony Music has acquired the music rights for the upcoming Diljit Dosread more

News
Sony Yay got musicians together for an initiative

MUMBAI: Indian musicians like Shaan and Kailash Kher feel India has immense talent, and it is imread more

Press Releases
9X Media collaborates with leading voices of India to create track to commemorate World Music Day

MUMBAI: 9X Media is celebrating International World Music Day by launching a 9X Media original tread more

Press Releases
MTV Beats celebrates musical maestros of Bollywood on World Music Day

MUMBAI: Bollywood music is a solace to everyone’s soul regardless of one’s age.read more

top# 5 articles

1
I never planned singing: Iulia Vantur

MUMBAI: Romanian TV presenter Iulia Vantur, who has showcased her musical prowess in the latest release Race 3, says she had never planned singing....read more

2
I like unfamiliar situations: Vishal Dadlani

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani says that he likes unfamiliar situations and challenges. For him, the only thing that makes him happy is to...read more

3
Shekhar Ravjiani tweets a motivational message

MUMBAI: We all feel low at times and go through different emotions and phases. At this moment in our life we need a motivation system to take us away...read more

4
Winning award always special: Amaal Mallik

MUMBAI: Composer Amaal Mallik, who bagged the Best Music Director award for his work in the film "Badrinath Ki Dulhania", says winning an award is...read more

5
XXX Tentacion bought homes for family weeks before murder

MUMBAI: Rapper XXXTentacion did his best to make sure everyone in his family was well taken care of by buying many of them homes in the months...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group