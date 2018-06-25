Rihanna introduces new Moroccan Spice Palette by Fenty Beauty

MUMBAI: Pop sensation Rihanna introduced the new Moroccan Spice palette by her makeup line Fenty Beauty, a brand that creates make-up essentials for women of all shades.

The singer shred a glimpse of the beauty brand in a tweet as she announced the launch date of the product.

Fenty Beauty was launched by Rihanna with an intent to make women of every personality, colour, culture and ethnicity etc. to feel included. Rihanna has earlier launched makeup products including foundations, eyeshadows and luminizers etc.

The Moroccan Spice palette will be available at the major retailers like Harvey Nichols and Sephora etc.