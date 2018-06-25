RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Jun 2018 13:38 |  By RnMTeam

I like unfamiliar situations: Vishal Dadlani

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani says that he likes unfamiliar situations and challenges. For him, the only thing that makes him happy is to do things that he has not done before.

Soon to be seen on the season 3 of Great Escape at Fox Life that will see him embarking on an expedition to the less explored regions of Himachal Pradesh along with Actress-host Sarah Jane Dias, Dadlani says that whatever activities he did for the show, will remain with him forever.

"I like unfamiliar situations. I like challenges and I enjoy doing things that I haven't done before, so I had a lot fun constantly. My only real problem on the entire trip was waking up at 5 A.M for shoots," he told IANS in an e-mail.

The show, that will air from Wednesday, is all about a splendid road adventure where these 15 year old friends will be seen pushing each other out of their comfort zone.

"Sarah has been a friend for a really long time, but we never had the opportunity to go out of town together. She is a lot of fun and very different from me in some ways. A lot of the stuff that we did, is not the stuff that we normally do together, at all. All the activities in the journey, were all memories that we will never forget," he said.

"Then, of course, there are views of Himachal Pradesh. Anyone who has been there or anyone who has driven through it, can never forget it," he said.

So going by the theme of the show, what all greatest escapes he had experienced so far during his successful journey in Bollywood?

"There are loads for example, a couple of years ago I went to the Glastonbury, the music festival and then I drove all around England. I was there for around 10 days and it was a lot of fun. I'm also learning to para-glide at Temple Pilots, Kamshet. I have what is known as an open-sky pilot's license at the moment," he said.

Dadlani's musical journey started back in 1994, with the electronica/indie-rock band Pentagram in Mumbai. He is one half of the film music producing duo Vishal-Shekhar, the other being Shekhar Ravjiani.

Vishal-Shekar first came into the limelight with the 2003 musical Jhankaar Beats followed by Dus , Salaam Namaste, Bluffmaster, Om Shanti Om, Dostana, Anjaana Anjaani and of course, the music for RA.One and The Dirty Picture.

He says that Bollywood of course is the biggest thing currently but the perception is changing very fast.

"Like I said, there are independent singers/musicians who are doing very well for themselves without any Bollywood exposure whatsoever. Bollywood is of course the biggest thing in the music business, at present, but that is changing very fast. There are many singers who have never done any Bollywood music at all, and yet they're thriving just on the basis of their YouTube channels," he said.

And what about other projects?

"Well, I am recording the music for the films that I am doing. I am also shooting a music reality show. Life is large and Life is keeping me busy. Of course, rehearsing and writing the new album with Pentagram is also keeping me busy," he said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Vishal Dadlani Bollywood FOX Life The Great Escape Salaam Namaste Bluffmaster Om Shanti Om Dostana Anjaana Anjaani Musicians Jhankaar Beats followed by Dus
Related news
News | 23 Jun 2018

A sneak peak; to a few songs which are on a trend spree

MUMBAI: We are sailing into the middle of the year, while there is so much happening around in the music industry. There were a trail of a few songs which got quite popular.

read more
News | 23 Jun 2018

Success of reality TV show depends on participants: Sunidhi Chauhan

MUMBAI: Popular playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who is coming back on television with the music reality show "Dil Hai Hindustani 2", says the popularity and success of any such entertainer depends on the talent potential of participants.

read more
News | 23 Jun 2018

Salman Khan, Bollywood and the music industry praise Arjun Kanungo for 'Aaya Na Tu'

MUMBAI: Arjun Kanungo's new single, Aaya Na Tu with Momina Mustehsan has crossed over 12 million views in mere two days. The song is a beautiful ballad every person, who has experienced heartbreak will easily connect with. Watch the video here:

read more
News | 21 Jun 2018

Singer Nakash Aziz to release debut single 'Heeriye'

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback singer Nakash Aziz is coming up with his first-ever single titled "Heeriye", which he has also composed.The singer will also appear in the music video of "Heeriye". 

read more
News | 18 Jun 2018

Being good doesn't depend on religion or colour: Akon

MUMBAI: Popular American singer-rapper Akon says being a good person does not depend on the religion, colour and race but on how you treat others.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 24: Zoom acquires a notable rise

MUMBAI: In week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still heads the chart read more

Press Releases
Sony Music acquires the music rights for 2018's much-awaited sports drama 'Soorma'

MUMBAI: Global music giant, Sony Music has acquired the music rights for the upcoming Diljit Dosread more

News
Sony Yay got musicians together for an initiative

MUMBAI: Indian musicians like Shaan and Kailash Kher feel India has immense talent, and it is imread more

Press Releases
9X Media collaborates with leading voices of India to create track to commemorate World Music Day

MUMBAI: 9X Media is celebrating International World Music Day by launching a 9X Media original tread more

Press Releases
MTV Beats celebrates musical maestros of Bollywood on World Music Day

MUMBAI: Bollywood music is a solace to everyone’s soul regardless of one’s age.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Shekhar Ravjiani tweets a motivational message

MUMBAI: We all feel low at times and go through different emotions and phases. At this moment in our life we need a motivation system to take us away...read more

2
XXX Tentacion bought homes for family weeks before murder

MUMBAI: Rapper XXXTentacion did his best to make sure everyone in his family was well taken care of by buying many of them homes in the months...read more

3
Winning award always special: Amaal Mallik

MUMBAI: Composer Amaal Mallik, who bagged the Best Music Director award for his work in the film "Badrinath Ki Dulhania", says winning an award is...read more

4
Sun sets when the time comes: Joe Jackson

MUMBAI: Joe Jackson, father of Michael, Janet and the performing family, has opened up for the first time about his battle with terminal cancer,...read more

5
Demi Lovato finds humour in life

MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato says life is ‘really funny’.The Sober singer, who had celebrated six years without a drink earlier this year, apologised...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group