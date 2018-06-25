Demi Lovato finds humour in life

MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato says life is ‘really funny’.

The Sober singer, who had celebrated six years without a drink earlier this year, apologised to her loved ones in her emotional new track on 21 June, and later addressed her audience on stage in Barcelona, Spain that evening, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She told the crowd, "Life is really, really funny sometimes. It can be difficult, but, for the most part, if you do what makes you happy and set yourself free, you'll live an amazing life."

The 25-year-old star was performing live just hours after unveiling the song to the world with an emotional lyric video.

In the track, she is singing, "Mama, I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore, and Daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor.

"To the ones who never left me, we've been down this road before. I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore."

She later apologised to her fans, and admits while she would like to be a good example for them she is ‘only human’.

The singer has been open about her battles with addiction and her stint in rehab in 2010.

(Source: IANS)