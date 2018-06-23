Weekend Wrap: Stars who ruled the world of music

MUMBAI: With another week bidding goodbye, let’s have a look at stars who ruled the world of music.

Guru Randhawa is ruling everywhere!

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has a lot of reasons to celebrate. His latest single, Made In India has topped billboard world charts as it bagged number 11 position there. Also, Guru will be judging his first ever reality show, ‘Love Me India’.

Guru Randhawa to judge his first ever reality show on TV

Armaan Malik bags first Filmfare South Award

Singer Armaan Malik bagged his first ever Filmfare Award South for the Kannada song, Ondhu Malebillu.

Badshah’s noteworthy advice!

Rapper Badshah gave perks of advice on success and how one must respect their parents, while may or may not listening to them.

Arjun Kanungo’s ‘Aaya Na Tu’ is trending

Music sensation Arjun Kanungo’s newest single, Aaya Na Tu with Pakistani singer, Momina Mustehsan is a rage. Bollywood celebs like Salman Khan and the music industry pour wishes to the singer.

Sukhwinder Singh returns to the Indie scene

Singer Sukhwinder Singer recently released his single, Nachungi Saari Raat,after a long hiatus of 14 years.

Bappi Lahiri ain’t stopping!

King of Disco Bappi Lahiri has recorded a song with Snoop Dog. Also, the singer released a song, We Are One on the occasion of World Music Day.

IKKA’s love for indie music

Indian singer-rapper Ankit Singh Patial, popularly known as IKKA says that Bollywood limits you.

Puneet Sharma on Rajkumar Hirani

Puneet Sharma shares experience of working with Raju Hirani for Sanju

Gwen Dias’ respect for time!

Singer-song writer Gwen Dias pays respect to time in her latest single, TIME.

Dr Zeus overwhelmed by Tha Tha’s response

Punjabi music sensation Dr Zeus says he is happy with the response to his song Tha Tha.

Haitam’s ‘Aye Khuda’

Haitham Mohammed Rafi, one who won the title of Dil Hain Hindustani Season one had grabbed a lot of attention with his bang on performances is back with his new single Aye Khuda.

Alyssa Mendosa is coming back?

Vocalist Alyssa Mendosa, who is known for her hit Bollywood songs, Uff Ter Ada and Khwabon Ke Parindey, is all set to put-up a fabulous performance at the Quarters on 28 June 2018.

