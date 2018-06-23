RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Jun 2018 21:24 |  By RnMTeam

Weekend Wrap: Stars who ruled the world of music

MUMBAI: With another week bidding goodbye, let’s have a look at stars who ruled the world of music.

Guru Randhawa is ruling everywhere!

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has a lot of reasons to celebrate. His latest single, Made In India has topped billboard world charts as it bagged number 11 position there. Also, Guru will be judging his first ever reality show, ‘Love Me India’.

Also Read: Guru Randhawa's 'Made In India' rules Billboard at #11

Guru Randhawa to judge his first ever reality show on TV

Armaan Malik bags first Filmfare South Award

Singer Armaan Malik bagged his first ever Filmfare Award South for the Kannada song, Ondhu Malebillu.

Also Read: Armaan Malik bags debut Filmfare Award South for Kannada song, 'Ondhu Malebillu'

Badshah’s noteworthy advice!

Rapper Badshah gave perks of advice on success and how one must respect their parents, while may or may not listening to them.

Also Read: Don't always listen to your parents, but respect them: Badshah

Arjun Kanungo’s ‘Aaya Na Tu’ is trending

Music sensation Arjun Kanungo’s newest single, Aaya Na Tu with Pakistani singer, Momina Mustehsan is a rage. Bollywood celebs like Salman Khan and the music industry pour wishes to the singer.

Also Read: Arjun Kanungo's new single 'Aaya Na Tu' with VYRL Originals captures the emotion of being left behind in Love

Sukhwinder Singh returns to the Indie scene

Singer Sukhwinder Singer recently released his single, Nachungi Saari Raat,after a long hiatus of 14 years.

Also Read: The fact is no one has time to live, everyone is in a rush, which is 'destructing art': Sukhwinder Singh

Bappi Lahiri ain’t stopping!

King of Disco Bappi Lahiri has recorded a song with Snoop Dog. Also, the singer released a song, We Are One on the occasion of World Music Day.

Also Read: Bappi Lahiri records for Snoop Dogg

World Music Day: Bappi Lahiri shouts loud to the world, 'We Are One' in his new track

IKKA’s love for indie music

Indian singer-rapper Ankit Singh Patial, popularly known as IKKA says that Bollywood limits you.

Also Read: I enjoy independent music more than Bollywood: IKKA

Puneet Sharma on Rajkumar Hirani

Puneet Sharma shares experience of working with Raju Hirani for Sanju

Also Read: When you know it's a Rajkumar Hirani film you carry a lot of responsibility.: Lyricist Puneet Sharma

Gwen Dias’ respect for time!

Singer-song writer Gwen Dias pays respect to time in her latest single, TIME.

Also Read: Through this single I pay my respects to the greatest equalizer-TIME: Gwen Dias

Dr Zeus overwhelmed by Tha Tha’s response

Punjabi music sensation Dr Zeus says he is happy with the response to his song Tha Tha.

Also Read: 'Tha Tha' is very close to my heart: Dr Zeus

Haitam’s ‘Aye Khuda’

Haitham Mohammed Rafi, one who won the title of Dil Hain Hindustani Season one had grabbed a lot of attention with his bang on performances is back with his new single Aye Khuda.

Also Read: 'Aye Khuda' gives a message asking god when will the right girl come into my life: Haitham Mohammed Rafi

Alyssa Mendosa is coming back?

Vocalist Alyssa Mendosa, who is known for her hit Bollywood songs, Uff Ter Ada and Khwabon Ke Parindey, is all set to put-up a fabulous performance at the Quarters on 28 June 2018.

Also Read: I began singing because of Disney cartoons: Alyssa Mendosa

 

Tags
Armaan Malik Filmfare award Dr Zeus Tha Tha Guru Randhawa Made in India Kannada song Billboard Gwen Dias Time Puneet Sharma Sanju Rajkumar Hirani Aaya Na Tu Arjun Kanungo Momina Mustehsan Salman Khan Nachungi Saari Raat Sukhwinder Singh Bappi Lahiri We Are One World Music Day Aye Khuda Haitham Mohammed Rafi Alyssa Mendosa Ikka Ondhu Malebillu
Related news
News | 23 Jun 2018

Five Bollywood movie albums to look for in 2018

MUMBAI: The first half of 2018 is done and these six months have seen some of the major blockbusters with chart topping songs and album. Be it Raazi, Veere di Wedding, or now Sanju; each of these films gave smashing numbers.

read more
News | 23 Jun 2018

A sneak peak; to a few songs which are on a trend spree

MUMBAI: We are sailing into the middle of the year, while there is so much happening around in the music industry. There were a trail of a few songs which got quite popular.

read more
News | 23 Jun 2018

Salman Khan, Bollywood and the music industry praise Arjun Kanungo for 'Aaya Na Tu'

MUMBAI: Arjun Kanungo's new single, Aaya Na Tu with Momina Mustehsan has crossed over 12 million views in mere two days. The song is a beautiful ballad every person, who has experienced heartbreak will easily connect with. Watch the video here:

read more
News | 22 Jun 2018

When you know it's a Rajkumar Hirani film you carry a lot of responsibility.: Lyricist Puneet Sharma

MUMBAI: Puneet Sharma, lyricist whose written for songs like Revolver Rani, Dobaara, Bareily Ki Barfi, Ribbon has now penned for songs in Sanju, an upcoming film.

read more
News | 22 Jun 2018

This celebrity rewrites Honey Singh's 'Love dose'

MUMBAI: Actress Sonakshi Sinha has rewritten the lyrics of Honey Singhs hit "Love dose", and will sing it during the Da-Bangg tour.Sonakshi has rewritten from a girl's perspective and will be seen performing it as part of every city's act. 

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 24: Zoom acquires a notable rise

MUMBAI: In week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still heads the chart read more

Press Releases
Sony Music acquires the music rights for 2018's much-awaited sports drama 'Soorma'

MUMBAI: Global music giant, Sony Music has acquired the music rights for the upcoming Diljit Dosread more

News
Sony Yay got musicians together for an initiative

MUMBAI: Indian musicians like Shaan and Kailash Kher feel India has immense talent, and it is imread more

Press Releases
9X Media collaborates with leading voices of India to create track to commemorate World Music Day

MUMBAI: 9X Media is celebrating International World Music Day by launching a 9X Media original tread more

Press Releases
MTV Beats celebrates musical maestros of Bollywood on World Music Day

MUMBAI: Bollywood music is a solace to everyone’s soul regardless of one’s age.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Weekend Wrap: Stars who ruled the world of music

MUMBAI: With another week bidding goodbye, let’s have a look at stars who ruled the world of music.Guru Randhawa is ruling everywhere!read more

2
Dhadak title track trends at #four, crosses 22 million views

MUMBAI: There’s quite a buzz about newbies Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar grabbing eyeballs. They have captured attention on a wide scale, while...read more

3
Salman Khan, Bollywood and the music industry praise Arjun Kanungo for 'Aaya Na Tu'

MUMBAI: Arjun Kanungo's new single, Aaya Na Tu with Momina Mustehsan has crossed over 12 million views in mere two days. The song is a beautiful...read more

4
Guru Randhawa's 'Made In India' rules Billboard at #11

MUMBAI: Hit-machine Guru Randhawa’s latest single, Made In India is ruling at number 11 on Billboard charts. The song, which is a rage among the...read more

5
Five Bollywood movie albums to look for in 2018

MUMBAI: The first half of 2018 is done and these six months have seen some of the major blockbusters with chart topping songs and album. Be it Raazi...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group