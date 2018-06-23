RadioandMusic
Success of reality TV show depends on participants: Sunidhi Chauhan

MUMBAI: Popular playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who is coming back on television with the music reality show "Dil Hai Hindustani 2", says the popularity and success of any such entertainer depends on the talent potential of participants.

Being a winner of music reality show "Meri Aawaz Suno" herself, Sunidhi has judged and mentored talent in music-based shows like Indian Idol 5, Indian Idol 6, The Voice and The Remix.

"I think when any new concept or show starts, a certain excitement revolves around it, and with time, that goes down a bit. Music reality shows are no different.

"It all depends on good talent or average talent. If we are getting some really good talent in every show, the idea of finding new talent won't lose its charm. If not, then yes, it would appear like a stale thing. 

"I go with talent. I enjoyed myself in 'The Remix' because we met some great talent there," Sunidhi told IANS here.

This is the first time she is judging Dil Hai Hindustani.

"I really liked the idea where participants are coming from all over the globe and where the only criteria is to sing well from their heart... who are Hindustani from the heart," she added.

Sunidhi will be judging the show along with music director Pritam and rapper Badshah. According to her, apart from some good vocalists, the show has also found some good rappers.

"In this show, we have got some amazing talent... Some singers, some rappers are brilliant. There are different kind of rappers who are telling their life stories through rapping. I would say once the show goes on air, people will have a great time watching them," said the Sheila ki jawani singer.

Is the changing sound of Bollywood music that is incorporating more elements from world music, giving wider acceptance to the young Indians living abroad?

"I think it is all about exposure. The new generation is exposed to all kind of music, including Hindi film music because of the internet. Earlier, if someone was living in Kenya, he or she would not get exposed to a legend like Lata Mangeshkar. But now it is possible.

"So the reach and acceptance is happening because of exposure," said Sunidhi, who has idolised Lata Mangeshkar since the beginning of her musical journey.

She noted that while the sound of India's film music is changing, that is a very gradual process.

"I do not think that when the new generation is listening to them, they are comparing. We are comparing them between say, the songs of 1970s and 1990s.

"Today if we listen to the songs of 'Race', which released 10 years ago, it will sound like a new song. But the generation living abroad would treat it like a 10-year-old Bollywood song.

"For us, old Hindi songs mean the retro era. The young generation abroad is not comparing today's songs with those from the 70s," explained the singer.

Having said that, Sunidhi added that there is no other way of sounding global.

"As singers, we sing a song the way it is composed. We are singing it staying true to the composition. In a playback song, the treatment of the song and picturisation everything comes together," said Sunidhi, whose latest song Main badhiya tu bhi badhiya from the film Sanju is winning hearts.

