News |  23 Jun 2018

Sonu Kakkar goes bold with 'Laga De Aag'

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Kakkar’s single, Laga De Aag has got a good response since it dropped online. The song brings out the bold side of the singer, who is known for her romantic melodies.

Watch the video here: 

Speaking about the same, Sonu said, “Actually being an artist, it is our duty to give listeners all kind of music they like. This is how the listeners get a good variety of genres to listen to. This was the thought behind it. And we thought I have been doing romantic melody, which for quite long now. I thought to take a break from the soft romantic ballet. If you remember this is how I started with Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo. I have done a lot of item songs for Bollywood earlier. You can say that Sonu is back with this song.”

To this, Tony Kakkar, who has penned as well as composed the song, added, “It is a very different song from what Sonu has been doing. It is urban as well as upbeat.”

The song was trending on iTunes at number eight within just five hours of it’s release. On this, happy Sonu exclaimed, “It is an awesome feeling and it is a very good thing for any artist to enter the top charts of iTunes, so quickly, just in five hours. It feels good when your efforts get acknowledged and it gives happiness from the bottom of the heart.”

Few singles are lined up, which I’m looking forward too. I think within two-three months, there will be two singles. But, I think I will only be able to give the details only when the time comes.

On being asked if she might collaborate with sister Neha Kakkar as well as brother Tony Kakkar for a song, Sony said, “Ya, Why not!”

Laga De Aag, produced by Anshul Garg’s Desi Music Factory has crossed over 4.6 million views on YouTube until now.

