MUMBAI: We are sailing into the middle of the year, while there is so much happening around in the music industry. There were a trail of a few songs which got quite popular.

Considering a mix of Bollywood and Independent music, we have jotted a list of tracks which hit the popular charts this 2018.

Dhadak

Buzz

Tarefaan

Aaya Na Tu

Oh Humsafar

Made In India

Heeriye

Humnava Mere

La La La

Aashiq Banaya Aapne