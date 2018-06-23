RadioandMusic
News |  23 Jun 2018 09:04

Salman Khan, Bollywood and the music industry praise Arjun Kanungo for 'Aaya Na Tu'

MUMBAI: Arjun Kanungo's new single, Aaya Na Tu with Momina Mustehsan has crossed over 12 million views in mere two days. The song is a beautiful ballad every person, who has experienced heartbreak will easily connect with.

Watch the video here:

Both, Arjun and the song have received an overwhelming support and love from the Bollywood Industry. From Superstar Salman Khan to his Race 3 co-star s Bobby Deol as well as Saqib Saleem, the B’town has gone gaga over the song and have used their social media platforms to praise Arjun for his this feat.

Commenting on the support, Arjun Kanungo says, "After seeing such an overwhelming response from Bollywood, I have nothing but immense gratitude! From Salman Bhai to Bobby Deol to Saqib, it has been so amazing and gratifying to see their love and support. The whole music industry has also come together to celebrate the song and show their support for both me and Momina. I’m very thankful to Vinit Thakkar, and Devraj at Universal Music for believing in me completely and supporting me with this project. It’s been an incredible experience with all the parties working hard to make the song grow."

Composed by Arjun himself, Aaya Na Tu is penned by Kunaal Vermaa. The song features Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan, who is debuting with this single.

Check out the tweets of Salman Khan and others below:

Salman Khan

Bobby Deol

Saqib Saleem

Shekhar Ravjiyani

Manmeet - Meet bros

DJ Chetas

