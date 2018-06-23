Don't always listen to your parents, but respect them: Badshah

MUMBAI: Rapper, singer and now a content producer, Badshah has come a long way in the music industry. But, the road to this spectacular success was not that glossy.

Badshah spilt beans on his experiences and the success mantra behind his soaring career. He said, “I come from a middle-class family. As a youngster, I just wanted to earn a good pocket money. At one point I thought I can't do anything as I'm not good in maths or other subjects. But, I was balanced and knew that I have to earn for livelihood. I would say be passionate but not foolish.”

“Just be honest with your work. Don't always listen to your parents, but respect them. Third and important is stay healthy,” he further said, while revealing his three key secret mantras.,” he added.

Badshah, who is extremely passionate about his career calls it normal to be mad as he further exclaimed, “Being mad is ok. What is madness for you, maybe a basic requirement for me. For example, when you go to the gym to work out, it doesn’t matter for how many push-ups you do because only that person gains the desired physique, who does the last two push-ups.

Badshah, who is debuting as a content producer with the web-series Lockdown made a declaration, saying, “I want to be the biggest content producer in the content as digital is the future.”

Lastly, Badshah signed off, not before giving a most helpful tip for fans. He said, “Stay hungry, do what you like.”